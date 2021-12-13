World
COVID: Why is India’s largest vaccine maker cutting production?
India’s largest vaccine maker is reducing its production of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the country now has more doses than it needs to fully vaccinate the eligible population.
As of Monday, nearly 816 million of the country’s eligible adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 512 million were fully vaccinated, according to health ministry figures.
“We have more than the 1.8 billion vaccine doses required to fully vaccinate the 950 million eligible adults,” Dr. N K Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told DW.
The NTAGI provides the government with guidance on vaccinations, following scientific reviews of the effects of immunization policy and programs.
SII halves production
The country’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India (SII), announced that it would reduce the production of Covishield, the primary vaccine in India, by at least 50% starting from this week, citing a lack of orders from the Indian government.
The Covishield vaccine accounts for nearly 90% of the 1.33 billion doses administered in India so far. India’s other major vaccines include the the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Russia’s Sputnik-V.
In a television interview last week, Adar Poonawalla, SII’s CEO, said the “supply is more than the demand for Covishield,” and that the company has to dial down its production. “We will complete our existing orders to the government by next week,” he said.
He added that the institute had 500 million doses of Covishield, half of which was already finished, with the other half able to filled and finished within two months.
Officials involved with India’s COVID task force told DW that their priority was, however, to vaccinate the entire adult population before handing out third booster doses, for which demand has grown in recent weeks. The government also has yet to determine when people under 18 years will be vaccinated.
Calls for booster authorization
Experts including the Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), a body that represents 12,000 small and medium hospitals, are now urging the government to allow eligible adults to get a booster dose on a voluntary basis.
The AHPI has also said that the surplus stock of vaccines could be effectively used for this purpose. The private healthcare sector, which now has millions of unsold COVID vaccine doses, has started offering its stocks at heavily discounted rates to bulk buyers.
However, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the NTAGI are still deliberating over whether a booster dose is necessary or not.
“There is a predominant feeling that when the booster is administered, it should be of a vaccine based on a platform different from that of the first two doses. I can understand SII’s anxieties but a final decision has not yet been made,” a top government official who wished to remain anonymous told DW.
Earlier this month, the SII requested that the Drugs Controller General of India authorize Covishield as a booster dose, citing the emergence of new coronavirus variants like omicron, and an adequate stock of vaccines to tackle that growing concern.
“We have not received any response. But there are ample vaccines in our stocks,” an SII official told DW.
However, many health experts believe that mRNA vaccines, following two doses of Covaxin or Covishield, would be more effective boosters. Instead, the SII could focus on distributing its doses through COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing network, said Guatam Menon, a physics and biology professor at Ashoka University.
Time ‘to go all-out’ on COVAX
“This is actually the time for us to go all-out on our COVAX obligations, to ensure that those lower and middle-income countries with a vaccine gap can access them as soon as possible. This would be in consonance with our international obligations as well as our moral responsibility,” Menon told DW.
The World Health Organization has expressed concerns that rich countries startled by the emergence of the omicron variant could begin hoarding vaccines again and strain the global supply, further complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic.
For example, just 7.5% of people in African countries have been vaccinated so far.
The SII has since said that it has resumed exports to COVAX for distribution to low and middle-income countries.
Meanwhile, the Indian government is considering insitute’s Covovax vaccine, as a possible third dose among five other booster candidates. The SII has already received emergency use authorization for the vaccine in Indonesia and the Philippines.
“SII also produces other vaccines such as Covovax,” Vineeta Bal, a scientist with the National Institute of Immunology, told DW. “They could increase Covovax production and decrease Covishield production, because Covovax can be used in some age groups below 18 years old,” she added.
Edited by: Leah Carter
SOURCE: DW News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
COVID: Why is India’s largest vaccine maker cutting production?
Suu Kyi imprisonment: Will the EU impose sanctions on Myanmar?
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Public Health Ministry reports a total of 8 confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand
Covid control zoning revised: No more “red” zones, Chon Buri now “blue” reopening area
Thailand News Today | Thai Booze for new years & Weed friendly policy
Cambodia PM orders to destroy, store US weapons following arms embargo ban
Monday Covid Update: 3,398 new cases; provincial totals
57 migrants arrested in Kanchanaburi for allegedly crossing the border illegally
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly killing a pregnant elephant
Cheers! Alcohol sales at approved venues allowed until 1am during New Year holiday
Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews13 hours ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Thailand3 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
- Thailand4 days ago
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
- Expats2 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht