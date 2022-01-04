Connect with us

World

China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

China’s Evergrande property mess just became a whole lot worse. Now shares in the indebted property group have been suspended after the developer was told to demolish 39 buildings in Hainan, the island off the southern coast of China in the South China Sea.

To be clear, that is a demolition order for 39 under-construction buildings that have been built over the past 8 years at a huge resort-style development at the Ocean Flower Island project. The project was being constructed on the largest man-made island in the world, eclipsing anything being built in the Middle East, including the Palm Islands off Dubai.

Evergrande confirmed late on Monday, China time, that the property developer had received an order from Danzhou city authorities at the end of December to demolish the 39 condo towers.

Chinese media reports that building permits for the luxury development had been “illegally obtained”. The buildings cover 435,000 square metres.

Last November it was reported that authorities in Danzhou city had refused Evergrande’s plan to partially repay ongoing debts with contractors and suppliers for the project by offering them properties in the development.

The Evergrande Group is struggling to repay more than US$300 billion in liabilities, including nearly US$20 billion of international market bonds after it missed a series of payment deadlines in the second half of last year. The almost certain collapse of the group, in the largest property market in the world, could reverberate in world financial markets for years to come.

Evergrande, just one of many debt-stressed Chinese property developers, missed new coupon payments valued atUS $255 million which fell due last Tuesday (although there is a 30 day grace period for this payment). The Group has made no official statement about the matter.

The deepening liquidity squeeze saw the property developer shed 89% of its value during 2021. Nad the parent company’s electric vehicle division, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and their ‘Hengchi’ brand, dropped another 10% in early trading yesterday as contagion from the developer ricocheted around local markets.

Other developers at risk of default include Kaisa, which has lost 75% in value in the past year. A stress test of the Chinese property market rated by Fitch Ratings indicates potential liquidity strain for up to a third of the country’s real estate portfolio which could see a 30% decline in residential home sales revenue this year. The ratings agency also expects a knock-on effect for related industries, including construction, engineering and commodities.

Shares in Sunac China Holdings and Shimao Group Holdings plunged more than 10% following the news in yesterday’s trading. Fitch Ratings also estimates that a third of Chinese property developers could face a liquidity crunch during 2022.

Today the Evergrande Group announced that it will abide by the orders to tear down 39 structures on its flagship property project on Hainan Island.

Evergrande is not the only Chinese property developer engulfed by a liquidity crisis. Altogether the sector owes $19.8bn in US dollar-denominated offshore debt in the first three months of 2022, analysts at Nomura said last month. In the second quarter of this year, they must find another $18.5bn, while also meeting billions of repayments in local yuan debt.

Other developers at risk of default include Kaisa, which missed a huge repayment in December and which has twice suspended its shares in recent months. Its stock has lost 75% in value in the past year.

Analysts at S&P have estimated that one-third of Chinese developers could face a liquidity crunch in the next 12 months.

According to the SCMP, the Shenzhen-based developer will tear down 39 buildings on Island #2 of its Ocean Flower project in the Yangpu Bay according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

SOURCES: Reuters | SCMP | Bloomberg

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Poolie
2022-01-04 16:50
Source : Reuters/Bloomberg. 😄 It gets better. Lifted from the Epoch Times. Oooh me ribs. 😀
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok26 mins ago

Trip to Thailand turned sour for Love Island star after testing positive for Covid
World2 hours ago

China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored8 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise
Thailand4 hours ago

UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology5 hours ago

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 counts of fraud in landmark ‘tech start up’ case
Pattaya6 hours ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand7 hours ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Pattaya7 hours ago

Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia7 hours ago

Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket9 hours ago

Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Video9 hours ago

Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending