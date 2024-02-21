Young girl amasses over 50,000 baht in locked piggy bank

Published: 13:33, 21 February 2024
A young girl’s diligent savings efforts culminated in an unexpected revelation when firefighters were summoned to unlock her iron piggy bank, discovering over 50,000 baht inside. The heartwarming incident unfolded in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, where the young saver had persistently deposited money received from adults over four years into the rectangular iron bank, which lacked a withdrawal opening.

The young girl, having accumulated a substantial sum, found herself unable to access her savings. With no means to retrieve the money, the firefighters at the local station in Gejiu, Yunnan, were approached for assistance. Upon their arrival, what initially seemed like a routine task took an intriguing turn.

The firefighters employed an electric grinder with meticulous care, carefully cutting through the cartoon-adorned and sticker-covered face of the piggy bank. As they pried open the metal, they carefully extracted both banknotes and coins, revealing that the girl’s savings exceeded 10,000 yuan, approximately 50,000 baht (US$ 1,390), reported Sanook.

In related news, a 33 year old man named Thana Benjasak has made an inspiring impact on social media with his unique savings method. Thana, a breeder of Siamese fighting fish residing in Klong Chuk Chae, Chachoengsao, has managed to amass nearly 300,000 baht (US$8,727) in just six months by saving 50-baht notes.

Related news

Thana’s saving journey began when he saw a TikTok video about people saving 50-baht notes. Intrigued, he decided to give it a try. Every time he sold a fish, he would exchange the money for 50-baht notes and drop them into a jar. This simple yet effective method allowed him to save almost 300,000 baht within half a year.

“I saw this savings method on TikTok and thought I’d try it,” Thana shared. “Every time I sold a Siamese fighting fish, I would exchange the money for 50-baht notes and put them in a jar.

