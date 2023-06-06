Illegal alligator pet escapes and falls from China condominium

Photo from Khaosod

An alligator fell from the 20th floor of a condominium in Shenzhen, China, shocking residents and gaining worldwide attention. The owner had secretly kept the reptile as a pet for more than ten years, and investigators are now looking into the incident, having transported the injured alligator to a wildlife park.

A shocking incident occurred in a residential building in Shenzhen, southern China when an alligator fell from the 20th floor of a high-rise condominium. The incident garnered widespread attention online after a video of the event surfaced. The alligator landed on the wooden floor in front of a beauty salon, causing people to come out in surprise.

Local media reports revealed that the alligator suffered internal injuries and appeared lifeless after the fall. One condo resident said, “I heard a loud noise from downstairs, so I rushed down to check it out. The alligator was motionless; it seemed to be injured internally and might not survive.”

The reptile’s owner eventually came forward and admitted to having bought the alligator from a farm in Guangzhou more than ten years ago. The owner said the alligator typically lived in a water tank on the balcony but managed to escape on the day of the incident. It remains unclear how the animal got out, as nobody was at home during the event.

Management of the condominium contacted the police, who were assisted by the Shenzhen Fisheries Research Centre in transporting the alligator to a wildlife park. Unfortunately, the alligator died en route. Police are now questioning the owner, identified as Liú, for keeping a dangerous animal without proper authorisation.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, with officers gathering detailed information about the alligator’s living conditions and how it managed to escape the owner’s premises before plummeting from the high-rise building.

