College director caught semi-naked with subordinate

Image courtesy of Sanook

A scandal involving a married female subordinate and an inappropriate relationship with the college director of Guangtun Communication and Technical Vocational College, Zhai Zhou, has surfaced. After being caught by the husband and mother-in-law in their car together semi-naked, a video of the pair seeking mercy was widely circulated online.

Reports indicate that on June 14, the woman’s mother-in-law, Sae Ting, lodged a complaint at the college, accusing Director Zhou of carrying on an affair with her daughter-in-law, who was under his authority. Following this, the scandalous video emerged, showing the director and the woman in their lower-body naked state inside a car, after being caught by the husband and mother-in-law.

In the footage, both the director and the woman were seen pleading for mercy and apologising to the wronged husband. However, Zhou eventually fled the scene alone, swiftly escaping from the location, and running down the street completely exposed.



After the complaint was filed, it was reported that Director Zhou had apologised to the cheated husband, claimed he was dismissed from his position, offered no defence, and hoped for restitution. The husband, however, rejected the apology and resolved to take the matter to its conclusion, seeking updates from the college’s disciplinary committee and other associated agencies. He hopes that Director Zhou’s dismissal from the college and cutting of his salary would not be the end of his punishment but that he will ultimately face expulsion from the education industry.

The college has emphasised that the incident has been handled as per rules and regulations, reports Sanook.

