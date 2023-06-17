Notorious Thai thief Khaitlek arrested, 2 million baht haul seized

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

Notorious thief Sarawut, 46 years old, also known as “Khai Lek”, with historical ties to the infamous “Thai Siam Gang” and a criminal record including three previous imprisonments, was recently arrested for multiple burglaries amassing over 2 million baht. Sarawut was apprehended in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya after investigators discovered his wrongdoings and managed to seize his single-lock picking tool and stolen cash. He has admitted to his crimes and vowed to change if given another chance, warning the public to keep guard dogs and valuables securely stored.

Officials led by Royal Thai Police Spokesperson (PCT) joined forces with other authorities to arrest Sarawut after determining that he was behind a series of successful burglaries. Using his skills learned during previous incarcerations, Sarawut targeted homes and commercial properties, stealing cash, gold, diamond jewellery, and valuable artefacts, accumulating over 2 million baht in total. Previously, working alongside a group of friends in 2006, Sarawut reportedly stole valuables worth 29 million baht.

Sarawut revealed that he was initially from Surat Thani province, and moved to Bangkok to study. After completing his degree, he worked for a private company but struggled to make ends meet, which led him into a life of crime. His first major case took place around 2005-2006 when he targeted a home in the Yan Nawa area, making off with several million baht worth of stolen property. He was eventually caught and imprisoned along with three of his accomplices.

Follow us on :













After being released, Sarawut continued his criminal habits and was arrested and imprisoned on two more occasions. Upon his release in 2022, he believed that he had refined his methods well enough to avoid detection, using various techniques to evade capture. Unfortunately for him, authorities were able to uncover his activities and arrest him once more in the vicinity of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

Following his recent arrest, Sarawut confessed to all allegations and expressed his shock at being caught once again. With sincere remorse, he pledged not to engage in any more illegal activities if released and offered advice to the public to protect themselves from burglars by keeping guard dogs and avoiding keeping valuables in their homes. He now faces charges according to the law and awaits trial at the Muang Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station, reports Khaosod Online.