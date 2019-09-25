China opens mega airport in Beijing ahead of country’s 70th anniversary | The Thaiger

Travel
China opens mega airport in Beijing ahead of country’s 70th anniversary
China’s President Xi Jinping has opened a futuristic new airport in Beijing, expected to become one of the busiest in the world. Xi declared the starfish-shaped airport open in brief remarks at a ceremony inside the huge terminal, days before the country holds a grand celebration to mark 70 years of Communist rule.
Located 46 kilometres south of Tiananmen Square, the Beijing Daxing International Airport will operate at full capacity by 2040, with eight runways and the potential to receive 100 million passengers per year.
“The airport is seen as a fitting embodiment of the Chinese dream,” Xi told the audience.
Both foreign and domestic carriers have announced plans to move their operations to the new airport. British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair have already announced their new routes to Daxing to tap the potential of the new aviation hub.
The SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta, Air France and KLM, was expected to move over to the new airport, along with their partners Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. But when contacted by AFP last week, Delta and Air France said the decision whether to move airports had not yet been made.
The third largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport.
“Switching airports can be a complex decision for airlines,” according to aviation analyst John Strickland.
“Airlines would prefer to see a new airport open and overcome teething problems before moving services from another well tried and tested airport.”
The maiden flight from the airport is scheduled at 3.30pm today, Beijing time.
Soaring growth
At 700,000 square metres (173 acres) – about the size of 100 football pitches – the new structure will be one of the world’s largest airport terminals. The building was designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016.
Inside, it stands out for its flowing, curved lines and use of natural light that filters down to the lowest levels of the building through openings on the roof. Underneath the terminal is a train station and metro line that will allow travellers to reach the city centre in 20 minutes.
The project cost 120 billion yuan (US$17.5 billion), or 400 billion yuan if rail and road links are included.
At full capacity, Daxing would be the world’s largest single terminal in terms of traveller capacity, according to its designers. Atlanta airport in the US – the world’s busiest airport – can receive more than a hundred million passengers, but across two terminals.
The current Beijing Capital International Airport – the world’s second largest – is already overflowing, with just over 100 million passengers annually.
China is expected to surpass the US to become the world’s biggest aviation market in the next couple of years. By 2037 the country will have 1.6 billion plane journeys each year – a billion more than in 2017.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Travel
UPDATE: Thomas Cook financial collapse
“These insolvency proceedings do not involve the continental and Nordic businesses.”
The UK Thomas Cook businesses are now under the control of the official receiver who has appointed AlixPartners and KPMG as special managers to oversee the liquidation, and in the case of AlixPartners, to work with the business to assist the UK Civil Aviation Authority on repatriation of existing customers on holiday.
Current information from the management of Thomas Cook…
“Negotiations on the planned recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group have failed. Therefore, Thomas Cook GmbH is forced to switch to emergency management.
Traveling on the 23rd and 24th of September can not be guaranteed. Any sale of travel is stopped. We are currently finalising options. Should these fail, we are forced to file for bankruptcy for Thomas Cook GmbH, Thomas Cook Touristik GmbH and Bucher Reisen & Öger Tours GmbH and possibly other companies.
We will contact guests with departures on September 23 and 24 as soon as possible. Please refrain from calling our own Call Centres. The organiser Aldiana is not affected by this bankruptcy.
As part of an open letter to staff the Thomas Cook CEO outlines that the company’s nordic and continental businesses were not affect and will continue to trade.
CEO Peter Fankhauser wrote an email to staff explaining that the failure occurred despite “fierce negotiation”.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to you. I deeply regret to inform you that after many months of fierce negotiation we have failed to find the support required for the continued future of the Thomas Cook Group.
I know you will find this incredibly difficult to digest – as I do. However, I want you to know that the team and I explored every avenue and beyond to save this business.
These insolvency proceedings do not involve the continental and Nordic businesses.
The coming weeks are going to be extremely difficult. However, I know I can rely on you all to behave in the same exemplary way you have always done in times of crisis.
Shortly, you will receive invitations to relevant townhalls and team meetings that will be supported by our HR colleagues and professionals from AlixPartners or KPMG. It has been an honour and my great privilege to work with all of you for the past 20 years.
I am so proud of everything you have done to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do; your dedication and expertise is the reason why Thomas Cook will always be one of the best loved brands in travel.
Thank you for all of your support. I truly wish you all the best for your future.”
CEO Thomas Cook, Dr Peter FankhauserKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Travel
Travel giant Thomas Cook teetering on financial collapse
Unable to adapt to the move online as smaller, nimbler travel companies thrive, Thomas Cook, the household name in international travel, is close to financial collapse. And the collapse could leave up to 150,000 British tourists stranded overseas.
The iconic British travel giant Thomas Cook say they’ve failed to find any further private investment to stave off collapse and now relies on an unlikely government bailout. The group is blaming “Brexit uncertainty” as the major problem with their current malaise.
The operator announced they needed £200 million (US$250 million) – in addition to the £900-million rescue deal secured last month – or else face administration, which could potentially trigger Britain’s largest repatriation since World War II – customers who are currently overseas.
A source close to the negotiations told AFP the company had failed to find the £200 million from private investors and would collapse unless the government intervened. Without another bailout by its Chinese major shareholder Fosun, the brand’s financial options are few.
But ministers are unlikely to step in due to worries about the pioneering operator’s longer-term viability leaving it teetering on the brink of collapse and stranding up to 150,000 British holidaymakers abroad.
“We will know by tomorrow if agreement is reached,” the source told AFP. The firm’s shareholders and creditors are scheduled to meet from 9 am (0800 GMT) on Sunday morning, followed by a meeting of the board of directors in the afternoon.
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association, which represents workers at the company, called on the government to rescue the firm.
“It is incumbent upon the government to act if required and save this iconic cornerstone of the British high street and the thousands of jobs that go with it,” said TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes.
“The company must be rescued no matter what.”
Two years ago, the collapse of Monarch Airlines prompted the British government to take emergency action to return 110,000 stranded passengers, costing taxpayers some £60 million on hiring planes.
The government at the time described it as Britain’s “biggest-ever peacetime repatriation”.
Thousands of workers could also lose their jobs, with the 178 year old company employing about 22,000 staff worldwide, including 9,000 in Britain.
Chinese peer Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook, agreed last month to inject £450 million into the business. In return, the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate acquired a 75% stake in Thomas Cook’s tour operating division and 25% of its airline unit.
Creditors and banks agreed to inject another £450 million under the recapitalisation plan announced in August, converting their debt in exchange for a 75% stake in the airline and 25 percent of the tour operating unit.
Thomas Cook in May revealed that first-half losses widened on a major write-down, caused in part by Brexit uncertainty that delayed summer holiday bookings. The group, which has around 600 stores across the UK, has also come under pressure from fierce online competition.
SOURCE: Agence France-PresseKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
Vietnam Airlines opening direct Phuket to Ho Chi Minh City flights
by Bill Barnett c9hotelworks.com
Vietnam Airlines will commence direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and Phuket on October 27.
Flights will operate three days a week, on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The airline is also launching direct Ho Chi Minh City to Denpasar (Bali) service.
Vietjet Air, the popular new low-coast airline out of Vietnam, is currently servicing the increasingly popular route.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket
All cigarettes in Thailand sold in drab packaging starting September 12
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Land of teenage tears – tackling Thailand’s youth depression and suicide
Two flying lantern events in Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong get their permits revoked
China opens mega airport in Beijing ahead of country’s 70th anniversary
Dam contaminated with heavy metals in Chachoengsao
Renting a motorbike in Thailand? Have a valid license.
1000 gather in Phuket to join the global cry on climate change
Minister pledges to sort out Thailand’s export procedures in wake of New Zealand drugs bust
OPINION: It’s time to go – Brexit
Thailand planning new rules and speed restrictions for big bikes
Cambodian man killed, 3 seriously injured in accident at Pattaya construction site
Convicted of murder, sentenced to death, now stripped of MP status
Bangkok sewage water home to all sorts
Thomas Cook demise will affect British tourism to Thailand for the rest of 2019
Bangkok municipality workers told to smarten up their act
OPINION: Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into – Brexit
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
Trending
- Patong1 day ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
- Expats1 day ago
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
- Thailand2 days ago
UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses leaving 150,000 holiday-makers stranded
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare
- Weather3 days ago
36 Thai provinces to be hit by heavy rain, sharp drop in temperatures
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s Department for Disease Control issues Chikungunya warning