World
China not cod-ing about its zero Covid policy as it tests fish
China was not cod-ing when it said it remains committed to its zero Covid-19 policy. This week fish caught off the coast of Xiamen, in southeastern Fujian province, were given nucleic acid tests alongside the fishermen who hauled in the catch.
China’s overzealous zero Covid strategy was made fun of by a Chinese media outlet, Sohu (搜狐新闻), who posted a video on its Weibo account yesterday. It received over 90,000 likes and more than 8,000 shares, bringing much mirth and merriment from its netizens in the comments section.
“I thought fish didn’t any lungs?”
“Covid doesn’t affect the lungs but the brain instead.”
“The fish should be grateful for receiving a Covid test for free.”
“You can’t get Covid if you don’t have lungs, let alone if you live in the sea.”
“Have we all gone mad?”
A Weibo-related hashtag on the testing of fish was read by 120 million people. Again, the comments were cutting.
One suggested the authorities should go further, incorporating marine life into the mandatory health code system, and ordering fish travelling from international waters into China’s territory to conduct seven days’ quarantine.
Someone else commented that the Chinese authorities should start testing mosquitos while another wondered whether parts of the sea would go into lockdown if some fish tested positive for Covid.
But there’s no catch, Xiamen Jimei district’s political and legal committee made it known it was necessary to swab both returning workers and their “materials” immediately upon disembarking each day because some fishers had made illegal trades or contact with overseas vessels while at sea, “resulting in the import of the coronavirus.”
Chinese news channels showed officials swabbing the mouths of fish and the underside of crabs.
A Xiamen Municipal Ocean Development Bureau employee said…
“At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well.”
There was no report that any trace of the virus had been detected.
The US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2021 that there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with, or as a likely source, of transmission.
SOURCE: Whatsonweibo The Guardian Financial Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
‘Win’ motorbike taxi drivers protest against GrabBike in Bangkok, Thailand
China not cod-ing about its zero Covid policy as it tests fish
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Female soldier seeks help after being abused by senator’s wife
2 fake monks make up to 40k baht per day scamming villagers in northern Thailand
Man stabs wife’s secret lover to death in rice paddy in central Thailand
Thailand movie legend Sombat Metanee has died, aged 85
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Thaiger Unfiltered
Monkeypox victims told to avoid animals after pet dog is infected
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
2 men on a motorcycle rob a gas station in Chon Buri
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Indian man arrested for smuggling 17 live animals out of Thailand
English-speaking counselling/therapy services in Bangkok
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels3 days ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
360 Reviews9 mins ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Best of3 days ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Drugs3 days ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Guides3 days ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown