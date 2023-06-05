Witches brew: Canadian captures semi-naked women feasting on dead deer

Pictures courtesy of Sanook.

In a bone-chilling encounter that could rival scenes from a cannibal horror movie, a nature enthusiast from Canada, was left in shock after witnessing what appeared to be two semi-naked witches indulging in a macabre feast on the carcass of a dead deer.

Corinea Stanhope, who had set up a camera to capture wildlife activity near her home, stumbled upon this eerie spectacle that has left the online community bewildered and contemplating the presence of dark forces lurking in the shadows.

The 36 year old admitted her horror after setting up a camera to capture some animal wildlife after discovering the dead carcass of a deer while out riding her horse just a few yards from her house. The mother of three’s jaw dropped the following morning when she checked footage that revealed what looked like semi-naked two witches feasting on the dead animal.

The images show what appears to be two figures with long, matted, black hair wearing just a piece of cloth covering their naked bodies standing over the dead deer. With their hair covering their faces, the figures appear to squat down and reach over to the carcass with long fingers before picking up a hoof and taking a bite.

Stanhope, from Powell River, Canada, shared the disturbing images online last week and was swamped with comments from horrified social media users who urged her to ‘call the cops’ and suggested they were witches, ‘walking demons’ or even wendigos.

She said…

“There was a dead deer, so me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals, and we got a bobcat [on camera], which was pretty cool. I came the next day and grandpa said he’d got naked people on the camera, and I said ‘no you didn’t. Bullsh*t’ so he showed me.

“I don’t know what the heck was up with that. It really freaked us out. It’s not something you see every day.”

“They came ten minutes after sunset. They looked dishevelled. It looks like they have wigs on. One looks like she has blonde hair underneath. You can’t really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth.

“I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick. The amount of bacteria that must have been on there. Maybe they were paying their respects, but they were naked. It really creeped me out because it’s only a two-minute walk from our house, and I was concerned about them messing with my horses at night.”

Stanhope reported that people from the area were convinced that she’d caught witches, evil spirits, demons, or a local cult performing a ritual on camera.

“A lot of people mentioned skinwalkers and wendigos. There are rumours around town about a cult that collects animal bones. I don’t know if it’s real or not. Some people have mentioned it since I posted the photos. A friend said they came across two people in the woods carrying some dead squirrels. The horses always get really spooked and unnerved around that area. I thought they imagined stuff at first, so I didn’t think anything of it. Maybe I believe them now.”

Stanhope says she was tempted to contact the police, but her 76 year old grandfather Bob pointed out that they weren’t doing anything illegal, and she hopes that some passersby spotted the camera and decided to play a prank.

“I’m hoping they went for a walk in the day, saw the trail cam was set up, and wanted to have a bit fun with us or they’re on some good drugs.”

Social media users were convinced it wasn’t a prank and that they were real witches and the mum of three to be careful. Some of those commenting on the pictures said…

“This is actually terrifying.”

“That’s a skinwalker, they look ‘human’ so you come up to them and once you do you’re gone.

“No one would just randomly eat a dead thing unless it was a wild animal.”

“That’s basically a walking demon from hell. If you hear screaming stay inside and get a gun you leave it alone.”

“I’d say wendigo. Stay safe please, and don’t go out alone.”

Who needs horror movies when you have the real thing?