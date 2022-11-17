Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid

Former US President Donald Trump has officially announced his bid for the 2024 White House after teasing fans for months. Trump is defying calls from GOP key party leaders and donors after a huge loss in last week’s midterm elections.

According to The Straits Times, Trump ploughed forward filing federal paperwork to declare his 2024 run, just 23 minutes before conducting a speech, which saw hundreds of supporters in attendance. He is the first major contender from either party to declare his bid.

“In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America’s comeback starts right now. Two years ago, we were a great nation and, soon, we will be a great nation again.”

Trump’s speech, however, was toned down, with no name-calling that was present in previous speeches. Instead, he critiqued President Joe Biden’s term and reviewed his own achievements from his last presidential post. But, the dark themes continued, with him denouncing migrants by saying, “We’re being poisoned.” He portrayed American cities as full of crime that has left citizens in “cesspools of blood.”

He then said he would support the death penalty for drug dealers and term limits for lawmakers. Additionally, he says he would rehire military members who were dismissed after refusing to get a Covid jab.

Trump failed to mention his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, as well as the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. Biden, however, responded to his bid announcement by tweeting that Trump has failed America.

Trump’s announcement comes after last week’s midterm congressional elections were largely disappointing for the GOP, which many Republicans blamed on him.