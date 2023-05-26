Boy, 11, shot by police after calling for help released from hospital

Photo Courtesy of AP Newsroom

An 11-year-old boy in Mississippi, Aderrien Murry, who was shot in the chest by a police officer after calling for help during a domestic disturbance, has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

The officer involved has been placed on leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducts a probe into the incident. Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, has called for the officer to be fired and charged.

According to Nakala Murry, her son had called the police when the father of another of her children arrived at their house and was acting “irate.” When the officer arrived at the scene, he had his gun drawn and asked everyone inside to exit the house. As Aderrien turned the corner of the hallway, the officer opened fire, striking the boy in the chest. Aderrien was treated for a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver at the University of Mississippi Medical Centre reports BBC News.

Nakala Murry and her family’s lawyer, Carlos Moore, have called on officials to take further action. Moore said the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

He questioned the decision, stating…

“What are you waiting on? Someone, to actually die?” Moore also revealed that the officer allegedly involved had been named the department’s “best officer.”

A sit-in protest was held outside City Hall on Thursday, with protesters “demanding justice.” A rally is planned for Saturday, where the group will demand the firing of the officer and the release of body-camera footage from the incident. Police have so far denied the footage request due to the ongoing investigation. The Indianola Police Department has not commented on the case.