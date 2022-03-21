Connect with us

World

UPDATE: Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes into mountains in China

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Screenshot via flightradar

A Boeing 737 passenger jet carrying 132 people has crashed in China, according to a Chinese state media broadcast earlier today. Reports say the Chinese Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 went missing earlier in the day as it was headed from Kunming to Guangzhou. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and 9 crew.

The China Eastern Airlines aircraft plummeted rapidly then appears to have smashed into the hillside near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

This afternoon, a broadcaster on CCTV reported that the jet crashed in Guangxi in southern China and fire could be visible from a mountain. Rescue teams are now responding to the scene. There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

Flight trackers report the plane was flying for just over an hour. The plane went down near the city of Wuzhou in Teng County. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in China’s south-east.

UPDATE: Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes into mountains in China | News by Thaiger

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area, according to state media CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “shocked” by the crash in the country’s southwest and called for “an investigation into the incident”.

“We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident.”

According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

Whilst the model of the aircraft was a Boeing 737, it wasn’t a new model 737 Max, the subject of 2 controversial crashes in 2018 and 2019. It was listed as a Boeing 737-89P model, the predecessor of the new Max model aircraft. The 737-800 NG, was the third iteration of the Boeing single-aisle 737, originally flown in 1967. As of 2018, the NG had one of the best safety records among jetliners, with just 8 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 sold.

China Eastern own 2 of the new Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, with another 2 on order, but have kept the new jets grounded since the 2 crashes of the Max model 737.

The aircraft that crashed was delivered to China Eastern in June 2015 and had been flying for over 6 years. The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes.

The safety record of China’s airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade. The last major incident at China Eastern Airlines was back in June 2013 when a Brazilian-built Embraer SA jet skidded off the runway while landing at Shanghai airport.

UPDATE: Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes into mountains in China | News by Thaiger

Video of the smoking wreckage here… https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_gYmchcYUgs

SOURCES: CNA | CNN

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Faraday
    2022-03-21 18:53
    Here's a video of it from The Metro. Absolutely terrifying. https://metro.co.uk/2022/03/21/passenger-plane-with-133-people-on-board-crashes-in-china-16311981/
    image
    Sparktrader
    2022-03-21 18:58
    With the general dislike of America and American products in China (except Apple products), plus the already previous discontent and fear Chinese people had of Boeing airplanes ever since the Max was grounded, now add this terrifying crash, which happens…
    image
    Cathat
    2022-03-21 19:01
    Could be anything and is far to early to make sweeping statements about boeing or the 737. Another couple of situations that could fit the sneario as known in public at present are Uncontrolled/unchecked trim runaway or pilot initiated mass…
    image
    Sparktrader
    2022-03-21 19:05
    Just now, Cathat said: Uncontrolled trim runaway Which was a common problem in the 737s, specially the early ones like 200 and 300 series. Unheard of since quite a long time. Really hope that is not the case this time. …
    image
    Thommo
    2022-03-21 19:05
    6 minutes ago, Sparktrader said: With the general dislike of America and American products in China (except Apple products), plus the already previous discontent and fear Chinese people had of Boeing airplanes ever since the Max was grounded, now add…
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      World2 hours ago

      UPDATE: Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes into mountains in China
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Omicron BA.2 is expected to dominate infections in Malaysia
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Phuket pushes for special visa for digital nomads
      Sponsored3 days ago

      VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Daughter of former PM Thaksin moves up in political career, closer to PM candidacy
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Man caught with endangered tortoise faces charges for hunting in Thailand wildlife sanctuary
      Songkran3 hours ago

      Businesses on Khao San Road push for Songkran rules to be eased
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Myanmar3 hours ago

      US says Rohingya violence was ‘genocide’ as Asean envoy meets Myanmar junta leaders
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Crayfish alien species found at Phetchabun waterfall, Thais discuss potential effects to ecosystem
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Kratom legalised, Thai woman dresses as bear to sell leaves at roadside stand
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Thai villagers put up sign told tell an aggressive elephant to go away
      Property5 hours ago

      Singha Estate to invest B11 billion in projects in 2022, targets hotels and offices
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Flash flood warning in Phuket, southern Thailand
      World6 hours ago

      Asia News Today | More North Korea missiles, ‘genocide’ in Myanmar
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

      Monday Covid Update: 23,441 new cases; provincial totals
      Transport6 hours ago

      Nok Air asks for time to promote routes to new Betong airport after cancelling flights
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending