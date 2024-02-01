Thai Airways sues over passenger’s flight diversion criticism

FILE PHOTO: A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo/File Photo

Thai Airways has taken legal action against a passenger who criticised the airline’s decision to divert a Bangkok-Melbourne flight to Sydney due to adverse weather conditions. The airline asserts that the crew followed international safety and security standards and seeks to protect its reputation and that of its personnel.

Thai Airways has addressed the uproar caused by a passenger’s complaints about a captain’s decision to change a flight’s landing destination from Melbourne to Sydney. Yesterday (February 1), the airline announced it was pursuing legal steps to defend its rights and those of its employees affected by the incident on flight TG 465 on January 28. The airline reiterated its adherence to safety and security standards and emphasized the significance of not misleading the public.

The passenger’s post, which criticised the pilot’s actions on the January 28, flight from Bangkok to Melbourne and led to an alternate landing in Sydney due to weather at Melbourne Airport, has sparked widespread discussion. Many have voiced support for Thai Airways’ decision to take legal action against the passenger, praising the airline for setting a positive precedent in a society increasingly filled with disrespect, reported KhaoSod.

One comment read, “It’s justified and a thank you to Thai Airways for setting a good example for society. Insulting and slandering are not honest criticism. Remember this, or better yet, tattoo it on your forehead so you see it every time you look in the mirror!”

Another supporter stated, “Although late, Thai Airways has done the right thing. They should sue as an example to prevent others from making baseless accusations and to protect their organisation (the pilots) and pursue the maximum legal penalties.”

Follow us on :













A third commenter agreed, “The legal department is right to take action when the organisation’s image is at stake. Pilots are hired to make decisions up in the sky to protect the lives of passengers, crew, and the aircraft, which is the property of the organisation. Any pilot from any airline must adhere to safety rules, just as the pilot of Flight 465 did.”

The airline has confirmed that all personnel performed by global aviation safety standards, and is now taking legal action to preserve the company’s and its employees’ legitimate rights. Thai Airways’ response and legal proceedings against the passenger reflect its commitment to maintaining a high standard of safety and security, while also safeguarding its reputation against harmful and inaccurate public perceptions.