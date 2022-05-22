Connect with us

Australian voters sweep conservative government out of power

Tara Abhasakun

Anthony Albanese, photo by Anthony Albanese Facebook.

Australian voters have delivered a stark rebuke to both of the major political parties, awarding votes to a raft of new independent MPs who will take seats in the new lower house of the Australian parliament. Both major parties – the Liberal/National conservative coalition and the centre-left Australian Labor Party – lost their way in a sea of big changes to the shape of the Australian electorate.

Despite recording their lowest national poll result, 32.8% of the total vote, the Australian Labor Party will likely be able to form a majority government – they have to reach 76 seats. Whilst that seems a likely outcome at this stage of the vote count, even if they fall short by a few seats, Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese says they will be happy to work with the record new list of independent MPs to roll out their agenda for the life of the next parliament.

Candidates standing as independents or minor parties polled just over 30% of the total vote in yesterday’s federal election, a record, led by the Greens and a raft of new independents MPs under the banner of the “Teal Wave” who were able to unseat sitting members from some of the safest seats in both New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. In Western Australia there was a particularly stern rebuke of the Liberal government and the former PM Scott Morrison.

The swing toward Greens and Independents is said by some analysts to be due to the electorate’s concerns about climate change and targets to reduce carbon emissions, and the failure by the former coalition Liberal/National government to address the issue. Amanda McKenzie, CEO of the research group the Climate Council, said in a statement that “millions of Australians have put climate first”.

“Now, it’s time for a radical reset on how this great nation of ours acts upon the climate challenge,”

Labor has promised to cut emissions by 43% by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050, partly by pressuring companies to make cuts. But another research institute, Climate Analytics, says Labor’s plans don’t go far enough to keep global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The PM-elect will be sworn in tomorrow morning by the Australian Governor General and then head off to Japan to take part in the Quad Summit in Tokyo where leaders from the US, Australia, Japan and India will meet to discuss the Russian-Ukraine conflict and a regional approach to China. The Quad meeting also comes as the US and allies aim to convince India to take a harder line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SOURCE: CNN

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    23RD
    2022-05-22 20:00
    So the open borders left has won the elections let's see how much damage they can do in their term.
    image
    astro
    2022-05-22 20:12
    10 minutes ago, 23RD said: So the open borders left has won the elections let's see how much damage they can do in their term. Hopefully enough to cause major upset & sleepless nights to the complacent and bigotted right!…
    image
    23RD
    2022-05-22 20:39
    22 minutes ago, astro said: Hopefully enough to cause major upset & sleepless nights to the complacent and bigotted right! 😎 Right sleepless nights learning all the new pronouns now the alphabet people are in power. Look on the brightside…
    image
    Khunwilko
    2022-05-22 21:43
    2 hours ago, Fanta said: It is hard enough to get a coal mine approved so a nuclear power plant would never get off the ground. Do you realise that these are separate issues?
    image
    Ivo_Shandor
    2022-05-22 21:50
    2 hours ago, TJM said: Does that mean no nuclear energy for Australians ? Nuclear power generation, nuclear fuel production, nuclear enrichment, and reprocessing, is forbidden in Australia by the EPBC Act of 1999. All nuclear material, for example the…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    image

