Connect with us

World

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO:Australian travel to Thaliand can resume again soon. (via WatchTVAbroad)

A news release issued today says Australian citizens will soon be able to travel and return home with just a 7-day quarantine period. The Australian Consul-General for Phuket says this is great news for Australia and for Thailand. He notes that Australians can now travel abroad knowing that they will be able to return home again and vows to Phuket that the Australians will be back soon.

The full release outlines Australia’s plans to safely reopen international borders for the next few months. 55% of the country has been fully vaccinated now with some areas expected to hit 70% next week, so the country feels it’s ready to allow Australians to safely return home and for workers and families to travel in and out of Australia.

They look ahead to when tourism can fully reopen in Australia, but the ability for Australians to travel abroad will come much sooner. Phase C of the National Plan will allow this travel for fully vaccinated Australian travellers.

For anyone not vaccinated with one of the vaccines approve or recognized in Australia – currently Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – a 14-day manage quarantine will be required. Any Australian citizen or permanent resident with an approved vaccine will only face a 7-Day quarantine at home. Those who are unable to be vaccinated children under 12 or those with the medical condition will have vaccination requirements waived.

Phase C will be launched state by state so the exact dates may vary but the rollout is expected to begin next month. The government touts the plan as a balance between minimizing Covid-19 risks and learning to live with the virus.

Australian officials say that their citizens cannot enter or leave without restriction and they’re working towards quarantine free travel for some countries like New Zealand. Rapid antigen test will likely be used as Covid-19 testing will be required for travellers.

The plan also makes arrangements for proof of vaccination, making internationally recognised documentation available in the next few weeks for those vaccinated in Australia, as well as allowing Australian citizens vaccinated and fraud within approved or recognize vaccine to submit their documents to their local doctor or pharmacist to be added to the Australian Immunisation Register.

For Australians that have been vaccinated here in Thailand, it should be noted that an initial assessment of the Sinovac vaccine has been published advising that it be added to the recognized vaccine list for incoming international travellers.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rip255
2021-10-01 17:08
Great! Now if we can just manage to get the Aussies to open their wallets for once in their life after they arrive... The last time an Aussie bought a round at the bar, Jesus was still scoring goals for…
image
Poolie
2021-10-01 17:10
1 minute ago, Rip255 said: Great! Now if we can just manage to get the Aussies to open their wallets for once in their life after they arrive... The last time an Aussie bought a round at the bar, Jesus…
image
Brownie
2021-10-01 17:19
9 minutes ago, Rip255 said: Great! Now if we can just manage to get the Aussies to open their wallets for once in their life after they arrive... The last time an Aussie bought a round at the bar, Jesus…
image
palooka
2021-10-01 17:26
15 minutes ago, Rip255 said: Great! Now if we can just manage to get the Aussies to open their wallets for once in their life after they arrive... The last time an Aussie bought a round at the bar, Jesus…
image
MrStretch
2021-10-01 17:29
2 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: How many would go to Phuket, with all those hoops, and then 7d quaranteen on return? Eh, it's a "home" quarantine. And unless they are tagged, no Aussie is going to be forced to stay…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand1 hour ago

Police search for Australian man who allegedly raped a Thai masseuse
Politics1 hour ago

Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport2 hours ago

AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Tourism said to fuel Southeast Asia’s illegal wildlife trade
Thailand3 hours ago

Boss outrage, STV visas, Set Designs | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 30
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old
World4 hours ago

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Thailand5 hours ago

Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate
Chiang Rai5 hours ago

Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand6 hours ago

Quarantine shortened, curfew cutdown, more AstraZeneca doses | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 1
Tourism6 hours ago

Pattaya beach vendors see domestic tourist business increasing
Thailand6 hours ago

Man arrested for firing bullet in Protests, 1 mil tourists incoming | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.101
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Thailand allows antigen test kits to be sold online, in regular shops
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending