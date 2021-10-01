Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo by pxfuel

One of Thailand’s peak travel periods, with an influx of Chinese visitors, looks like it will be quiet for another year. The 7-day holiday in China, known as Golden Week, which starts today, used to draw in hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists, many flocking to Pattaya’s Sohotown and crowding shopping centres, floating markets, and restaurants catering to the holiday, according to South China Morning Post.

Now businesses that used to rely on Chinese tourists are struggling. South China Morning Post spoke with an owner of one of the last shops still open in the area. They said Golden Week has been virtually non-existent for 2 years now, and with 99% of their customers from China, and most of the Chinese staff now back in China, the restaurant might have to shut down.

Before the pandemic, around 40 million tourists entered Thailand each year. A quarter of them were from China, according to the Post. Pattaya is one of Thailand’s top destinations hit the hardest by the halt on international tourism, and the Post says the coastal city’s economic woes are expected to continue until next year as China still has strict quarantine rules for citizens returning home and has shown no sign of easing the restrictions.

SOURCE: South China Morning Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-01 13:37
5 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: they want Chinese tourists, but bashing Chinese vaccines which where donated to Thailand and saved millions of lives in the world. What a bunch of.... Here I have to disagree with you for once ☺️…
image
Paco
2021-10-01 13:37
And they expected them?
image
Transam
2021-10-01 13:41
2 minutes ago, Paco said: And they expected them? Naaaah, only the head honcho earning his crust...🤓
image
9S_
2021-10-01 13:53
What do the Chinese know that we don’t know?? Their country has a high vaccination rate yet they’re not reopening borders why?? Since theyre there their labs should know more about the virus than we do
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-01 14:14
The Chinese won't dare travel to Thailand since people here are only vaccinated with Sinovac😂
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending