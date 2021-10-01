Connect with us

Crime

Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A mute man was arrested on child porn charges for soliciting pictures from an 8 year old on Instagram. (via Police photo)

A 37 year old man has been arrested in Chumphon for allegedly convincing an 8 year old girl to send nude photos to him. The Technology Crime Suppression police arrested the man on child porn charges.

The man, whose name was not publicly released, was arrested by police in front of his house in Muang District. Police reported after taking the man into custody that he is mute and does not speak.

The young girl was reportedly contacted by the man via Instagram where he convinced her to take and send naked photos of herself. The abuse was uncovered when the 8 year old’s parents discovered the messaging between their daughter and the mute man.

Oddly, instead of reporting the deplorable child porn crime to the police, the girl’s parents instead notified a TV channel that then broadcast a story about the alleged online abuse of their daughter. Police saw the story on television and contacted the family in order to gather information and evidence to open an investigation and track down the suspect.

Once police had determined who they believe was the perpetrator of this crime online, they obtained the Court’s permission to arrest the man. They searched his mobile phone and found child porn images stored on it.

They also discovered that the man had attempted can contact and convince other young girls to produce similar pornographic material. The investigators who examine his phone and communications said that several young girls between the ages of 8 and 11 years old had complied with his request and taken nude photos.

Police had to bring in a sign language interpreter in order to interrogate the man. When asked why he was contacting very young girls and requesting nude photos the man said simply that he had no friends and he was lonely.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Neill Fronde

