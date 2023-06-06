Atlanta council approves £25m Cop City despite protests and environmental concerns

The Atlanta City Council has given the green light for additional funding towards a contentious police training centre, which has been the subject of protests for almost two years. The council members voted to allocate US$31m (£25m) towards the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, commonly referred to as “Cop City” by its detractors. The centre was initially approved in September 2021, but required another vote for further funding. Critics argue that the facility will contribute to police brutality and lead to the destruction of a crucial forest area.

Officials maintain that the 85-acre campus is essential for providing adequate training facilities and preparing police officers for the challenges of their profession. The public meeting held on Monday, which lasted approximately 14 hours, saw hundreds of people voicing their opposition to the centre. The council members ultimately approved the project with an 11-4 vote. The majority of the speakers at the meeting were against the development.

Matthew Johnson, executive director of Beloved Community Ministries, a non-profit organisation, stated, “We’re here to stop environmental racism and the militarisation of the police. We need to go back to meeting the basic needs rather than using police as the sole solution to all of our social problems.”

A few attendees supported the plan, including a police recruit who expressed disappointment with the city’s current training facilities. The Council agreed to provide US$31m in public funds for the construction of the site, along with a provision that obliges the city to pay US$36m – US$1.2m annually over 30 years – for using the facility. The remaining US$90m for the project will be covered by private donations to the Atlanta Police Foundation, the non-profit organisation responsible for planning and building the centre.

The Police Foundation asserts that a new centre is crucial, as existing training facilities “fail to meet the training needs required of a major urban law enforcement agency.” They claim that the centre would help address issues related to morale, recruitment, and retention within the police force.

However, opponents contend that the facility would essentially serve as a “war base where police will learn military-like manoeuvers” aimed at minority communities. They highlight the inclusion of explosives testing areas, shooting ranges, and a helicopter pad designed for military aircraft.

The project has faced delays due to public opposition and intense protests, some of which have resulted in violence. In January, 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Paez Teran was fatally shot by police, who claimed he had fired a gun and injured a state trooper. An official autopsy later revealed that Teran had been shot 57 times. In March, during another protest over the site, Atlanta police arrested and charged 23 individuals with domestic terrorism offences.