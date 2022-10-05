Connect with us

World

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children

Published

 on 

Photo by Market Telecast.

Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of physically and emotionally abusing her and their six children, several news outlets reported today. 

Jolie’s court papers allege that Pitt began to shout at her while their family was on a private plane in 2016. They say Pitt told her she was “too deferential” to their children. The papers say Pitt then grabbed the 47 year old Jolie by her head and shook her. He then allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her again, before he pushed her into the bathroom wall.

The 58 year old actor then punched the plane’s ceiling several times, according to the papers. Pitt then allegedly lunged at one of the children when they intervened verbally. After Jolie “grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the court papers say Pitt threw himself into the plane’s seats to shrug Jolie off and injured his wife’s back and elbow. 

Pitt then allegedly choked one child and struck another in the face. Pitt periodically yelled and swore at Jolie and their children during the flight, according to the papers. At one point, Pitt poured beer on Jolie, and at another point, poured beer and red wine on the children, the papers said.

The accusations come amid a lawsuit over a winery in the south of France that the former couple had bought together.

Time will tell what further details will emerge, and how the case will unravel. 

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Wackamole
2022-10-05 15:47
well that was a fun read
KaptainRob
2022-10-05 15:50
Quote The accusations come amid a lawsuit over a winery in the south of France that the former couple had bought together. A sour grapes legal action?
Pinetree
2022-10-05 15:50
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The papers say Pitt then grabbed Jolie by her head and shook her. He then allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her again, Probably trying to shake some sense into her, she never seems to…
Noble_Design
2022-10-05 16:05
Maybe Brad just doesn't like her much tattooed back during doggy style

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket4 mins ago

Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
World24 mins ago

Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Cannabis47 mins ago

Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
Sponsored8 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Tourism48 mins ago

1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Thailand55 mins ago

Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Hot News1 hour ago

Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths1 hour ago

Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Hot News2 hours ago

Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
Entertainment2 hours ago

“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Thailand2 hours ago

Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
Hot News2 hours ago

US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
Tourism2 hours ago

E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
World2 hours ago

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket taxis drivers promise to quit fighting rivals
World3 hours ago

Miss Ukraine slams Miss Grand International promoter
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending