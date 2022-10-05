Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children

Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of physically and emotionally abusing her and their six children, several news outlets reported today.

Jolie’s court papers allege that Pitt began to shout at her while their family was on a private plane in 2016. They say Pitt told her she was “too deferential” to their children. The papers say Pitt then grabbed the 47 year old Jolie by her head and shook her. He then allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her again, before he pushed her into the bathroom wall.

The 58 year old actor then punched the plane’s ceiling several times, according to the papers. Pitt then allegedly lunged at one of the children when they intervened verbally. After Jolie “grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the court papers say Pitt threw himself into the plane’s seats to shrug Jolie off and injured his wife’s back and elbow.

Pitt then allegedly choked one child and struck another in the face. Pitt periodically yelled and swore at Jolie and their children during the flight, according to the papers. At one point, Pitt poured beer on Jolie, and at another point, poured beer and red wine on the children, the papers said.

The accusations come amid a lawsuit over a winery in the south of France that the former couple had bought together.

Time will tell what further details will emerge, and how the case will unravel.

