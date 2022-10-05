Phuket taxis drivers promise to quit fighting rivals

Representatives of taxi drivers in Phuket met with provincial officials to acknowledge proposals to avoid fights recently reported in the media.

Following a recent fight between a traditional taxi driver and an app-based driver in the Kamala district last weekend, Phuket authorities decided to host a meeting to urge local taxi drivers to focus on the reputation of the province.

The meeting between Phuket provincial departments and taxi driver representatives from the Kamala sub-district was held yesterday at the Kratu District Office.

The authorities made four proposals to avoid trouble in the future between local taxi drivers and app-based drivers in the province.

The four proposals were reported on Khaosod:

Taxi drivers who cause problems for officials or fellow passengers will face legal consequences. Their licences could be suspended or revoked and drivers would be sent for training.

Illegal applications that offer taxi services without permission will be prosecuted according to the process of the Economy and Society Ministry.

The Phuket Provincial Transport Office will tighten the measures and seriously investigate illegal acts. Each representative must promise to avoid fights and any violent actions that could affect the reputation and tourism of the province.

The official promised to provide 15 official taxi stops in the Kamala sub-district if every taxi driver could follow the measures.

The taxi driver representatives acknowledged each agreement and promised to spread the information to their taxi friends.

