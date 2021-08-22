World
All remaining Thai nationals now evacuated from Afghanistan
When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan nearly a week ago on Monday, thousands of foreign nationals raced to the airport in hopes of assistance in fleeing the country while it was still possible. Now Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has confirmed that all Thai nationals have left Afghanistan.
The Foreign Ministry believes that there were 4 remaining Thai people in Afghanistan this week, and they have now all been safely evacuated and are in Qatar and Kuwait. They don’t believe there are any unknown or unaccounted for Thai people remaining in the troubled country.
They asked that any Thai national still in Afghanistan or that knows of any Thai person in Afghanistan to immediately contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad in neighbouring Pakistan or contact the Consular Affairs Department in Thailand. The phone number for the Islamabad Embassy is (+92)-315-900-9949 and the Consular Affairs Department for those in Thailand can be reached at (+66)-02-572-8442.
Thailand’s Embassy in Pakistan was able to work with the embassies in Kuwait and Doha, Qatar’s capital city, in order to coordinate tracking down the 4 Thai nationals and assisting them in evacuating Afghanistan. The last of the 4 was evacuated on Friday, and they are all safely in Qatar and Kuwait.
Conversely, Thailand’s Deputy Immigration Bureau chief discussed the difficulty should any Afghan person want to attempt to evacuate to Thailand for safety. While he did not say that Afghan refugees would not be welcomed into Thailand, he highlighted how difficult logistically the process would be.
Now that there is no commercial airline service to or from Afghanistan, any Afghan refugee would have to make their way to Egypt in order to travel to Thailand. They would also have to be properly vetted and Covid-19 testing before being allowed entry into Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
All remaining Thai nationals now evacuated from Afghanistan
Por Tor Festival still going in Phuket, no street processions
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation
Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured
Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
650 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found off Trang’s coast
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 233 deaths but over 20K released from state care
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Sponsored2 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
- Phuket3 days ago
Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending