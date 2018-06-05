Police have arrested 40 year old Manasae ‘Sae’ Toebu and 40 year old Hama ‘Ma’ Lasae, both from Yala. Police seized 250,000 methamphetamine pills as part of the raid.

Police made the announcement today at a media conference at the Phuket Provincial Region 8 headquarters based in Mai Khao.

The pair have been taken to Sai Khao Police Station in Krabi where they have been charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The arrest came after police received a tip-off that drugs were being transferred at the Ton Palm Resort in Krabi last Saturday (June 3). A team of police were waiting at the resort until 2.30am. They watched as a Toyota Camry car was coming into the resort and parked in front of Room 12.

Police then raided the room and found the two suspects with the stash of drugs inside 3 sacks

Manasae admitted that he had received an order from Abdullah Damae who lives in Bannang Sata in Yala, and who drove the Toyota Camry to pick up the drugs in Krabi. Masaseae would get 100,000 baht after delivering the car, with the drugs, back to Abdullah.

Manse says he didn’t know the number of drugs and wasn’t familiar with the route he was travelling. So he asked Hama to go with him because Hama was more familiar with the route.

Manasae told Hama that he would give half of his earnings to Hama. They have transferred drugs twice before. The first time was in April this year where they transported drugs from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

