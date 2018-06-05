Two para-military rangers in Yala have been injured after two M79 grenades, launched by suspected militants, exploded in their barracks. The attack took place near a village in Bannang Sata District of Yala province last night (Monday).

The two rangers, Cpl Thoranin Insuan and Witthaya Sriraksa, were on duty in the barracks when the two grenades were fired into the base and exploded. The explosions also caused some minor damage to an adjacent school building.

The other rangers in the base then opened fire at the spot where the suspected militants were believed to be hiding. The ensuing exchange of fire lasted only a few minutes after which the rebels retreated.

The two victims were later rushed to the district hospital for treatment by their fellow rangers.

- The Thaiger & The Nation