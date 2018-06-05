Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong is warning residents and tourists about the high potential for Dengue Fever this wet season.

He says, “Phuket has the highest infection rate in the country. Two people have died from dengue fever this year – a 13 and 23 year old who were in Rassada and Mai Khao, respectively.”

“The highest infection rate is found in Thalang District, followed by Kathu District. Patients, who are currently diagnosed with Dengue Fever are between the ages of 10 to 34 with even high numbers in younger patients. We ask parents to take precautions and protect their children.”

“Phuket’s humid and wet environment is very suitable for Aedes mosquito reproduction. People and local organisations must pay attention to destroying the sources of their reproduction, especially in rainy season.

“Three measures should be used to prevent dengue fever, keep the house clean and get rid of waste and garbage, close water containers and clear up any areas of pooling water.”

- The Thaiger & The Nation