Connect with us

Travel

Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life

Bill Barnett

Published

 on 

OPINION

Before the pandemic, Bangkok was the most-visited city on the planet – a thriving hive of energy and activity which attracted over 22 million international visitors per year. Then, without warning, it all went quiet. Now, following the reboot of the Test & Go re-entry into Thailand on February 1, 2022, Bangkok is back. The city is welcoming the world’s travellers once again, hotel rates are starting to rise and restaurants are reopening. But what does the future hold in store for the Thai capital?

These topics were tackled head-on in “Bangkok is Back!”, a fast and furious 45 minute webinar that saw a panel of industry experts come together and delve deep into the critical issues impacting the Thai capital. Hosted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, the virtual event featured expert insights from data analysts, hotel owners and operators, general managers and restaurateurs, to create a 360 degree overview of the city’s hospitality sector.

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director for Asia Pacific at STR, the hotel benchmarking specialists, revealed that while Bangkok’s occupancy still has plenty of room for improvement, the city’s Average Daily Rate is a reason to be optimistic.

“Bangkok’s occupancy remains low – just 27% of open rooms. But ADR has held up relatively well compared to other cities in the region, such as Singapore or Hong Kong. The luxury sector has been affected the most. This is a demand-led crisis and luxury has really struggled to maintain occupancy, but other markets are moving upwards.”

“International travellers are ready to return to Thailand, but at the moment they’re heading to the islands. They don’t yet have the confidence to return to Bangkok. But we have a great scenario building, with almost 70% of Thailand now vaccinated against Covid-19. This isn’t only important in Thailand, but in source markets too. If people are vaccinated, they are more willing to travel. The important thing is that restrictions are becoming fewer and countries are opening up. It’s looking hopeful for sure.”

Markland Blaiklock, Deputy CEO at Centara Hotels & Resorts, told the webinar that he is “full of energy” for the tourism recovery in Bangkok.

“The pandemic has been like a rollercoaster, but not as much fun. So while we’re cautious about the latest reopening, we are very enthusiastic and positive about the future.

“In Bangkok the vaccination rate is close to 90% and that’s great news. Test & Go has just started, but as word gets out more people will see how easy it is to enter the country. Centara is focusing on making the guest experience as authentic and enjoyable as possible, while adhering to high health and safety standards. We’re seeing booking levels increase and Bangkok is picking up. It’s a great ending for the year and hopefully good preparation for what lies ahead.”

STR’s Jesper Palmqvist and Centara’s Markland Blaiklock were joined at the webinar by Nopparat Aumpa, Senior Assistant Vice President & General Manager of Banyan Tree Bangkok, and Sunny Bajaj, Managing Director of Amburaya Hotels, who offered the views of hoteliers, Killian Donoghue, General Manager of Le Méridien Bangkok, who tackled the crucial issue of human resources, and Rohit Sachdev, CEO of SOHO Hospitality, who provided insights from the restaurant sector.

This virtual think-tank was hosted – in original and inimitable style – by Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, and David Johnson, CEO of Delivering Asia Communications.

“Bangkok is back! Borders have reopened and the city is welcoming the world once again. But this is unchartered territory; what do the coming months hold in store for the City of Angels? This is a new situation, a leap of faith, a step into the unknown. But as Doc Brown says in ‘Back to the Future’: “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!”

“Bangkok’s recovery is now in the fast lane, and we hope that through these forward-looking online think pieces we can help the industry prepare for it.”

To watch Bangkok is Back, please click HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    remo940
    2022-02-12 15:50
    It’s so nice to see everyone congratulating each other, what a load of BS. It was reported today that booster shots worldwide only last four months, that means the surge in Thailand will continue for quite a while longer
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-12 16:52
    This reads like a propaganda piece.
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-12 17:06
    2 hours ago, francoa said: Yes. Restrictions becoming fewer lol. Me as a tourist, in a street bar seeing 20 armed cops raiding the streets with cars, bikes, doing “like a bosss” walks, throwing out tourists. It feels worst that…
    image
    ctxa
    2022-02-12 17:13
    5 minutes ago, Poolie said: Nobody gets thown out of the bar in 'communist China' at 11 o'clock. You're probably mistaking it for progressive England. Or maybe he's mistaking it for "The Land of the Free" (America), where you are…
    image
    Raugh
    2022-02-12 17:32
    2 hours ago, francoa said: Yes. Restrictions becoming fewer lol. Me as a tourist, in a street bar seeing 20 armed cops raiding the streets with cars, bikes, doing “like a bosss” walks, throwing out tourists. It feels worst that…
    Bill Barnett

    Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Kanchanaburi10 mins ago

      Thai soldiers and police arrest 246 more Burmese migrants in Kanchanaburi
      Thailand47 mins ago

      Chon buri man says he followed crow into forest, found dead body hanging from tree
      Top 101 hour ago

      Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
      image
      Tourism2 hours ago

      Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
      Thailand2 hours ago

      21 Thai fraud gangsters caught in Cambodia, will be deported back home
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Fisheries Department will temporarily halt gulf fishing for marine breeding season
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thai Health Department warns that trendy “squid shots” can cause food poisoning
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Volunteer teams clean trash and weeds from Phuket canal
      Travel6 hours ago

      Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
      Economy6 hours ago

      Thailand, post Covid. What needs to change?
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Covid clusters in Thailand & Demand for shorts | Thaiger Bites
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Northeastern cave forced to close for a week after tourists test positive
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

      Boosters much less effective after 4 months, US officials say
      Tourism23 hours ago

      First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism12 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending