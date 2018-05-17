Officials from the Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Phuket) were notified of an incident near Laem Chan Intersection on Chao Fa East Road in Wichit this morning at 7.20am.

Firefighters with two fire trucks along with Wichit Police arrived at scene to find a Toyata car ablaze. It took about 30 minutes to control the fire. The car was totally destroyed. The cost of the damage is said to be about 400,000 baht.

The 25 year old car owner, Tapakorn Jaibanjerd, says, “I was heading from my house which is only one kilometre from here with my grandmother and my niece. I was going to drop my grandmother off at Suan Luang Rama 9 Park in Phuket Town. After that I was going to drop my niece at school.”

“When we arrived at the scene, smoke was coming out from the air conditioning. I stopped the car and asked my grandmother and my niece to get out of the car. Suddenly a fire started, it looks like, in the air conditioning system.”

“Local residents nearby tried to help put out the fire but failed as the fire took hold very quickly. So I called firefighters. I was wondering what started the fire as the fire didn’t seem to affect the engine area at the front of the car.”

Forensic police are investigating the incident and inspecting the damaged vehicle.

