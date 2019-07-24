Surat Thani governor does spot checks on free school lunch program | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Thai Rath

Want to find out if the public school free lunches are up to scratch? Send out a team of people to ‘test drive’ the free lunch program that has come under scrutiny in recent years. There have been accusations of rorts, poor quality and downright corruption at some schools that were meant to be providing a nutritional lunch but were pocketing some of the program budget instead.

The Surat Thani governor wanted to know if the school lunches were OK in his province, so he headed out to the schools himself for some surprise checks.

Thai Rath reports that Surat Thani’s governor Wichawut Jinto dropped into three public schools unannounced to find out if the students are receiving a proper school lunch.

He was happy to report that the schools provided a good quality lunch which comprised rice and two side dishes as well as fresh fruit.

Governor Wichawut will continue his random checks to ensure that students are getting a proper lunch.

Earlier this month the Thai PM ordered the Education and Interior minister to fully investigate the free lunch program for kindergarten and primary school children after allegations of corruption re-surfaced at some schools.