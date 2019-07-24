Surat Thani governor does spot checks on free school lunch program | The Thaiger

South
Surat Thani governor does spot checks on free school lunch program
PHOTOS: Thai Rath
Want to find out if the public school free lunches are up to scratch? Send out a team of people to ‘test drive’ the free lunch program that has come under scrutiny in recent years. There have been accusations of rorts, poor quality and downright corruption at some schools that were meant to be providing a nutritional lunch but were pocketing some of the program budget instead.
The Surat Thani governor wanted to know if the school lunches were OK in his province, so he headed out to the schools himself for some surprise checks.
Thai Rath reports that Surat Thani’s governor Wichawut Jinto dropped into three public schools unannounced to find out if the students are receiving a proper school lunch.
He was happy to report that the schools provided a good quality lunch which comprised rice and two side dishes as well as fresh fruit.
Governor Wichawut will continue his random checks to ensure that students are getting a proper lunch.
Earlier this month the Thai PM ordered the Education and Interior minister to fully investigate the free lunch program for kindergarten and primary school children after allegations of corruption re-surfaced at some schools.
The deputy government spokesman Lt-Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak said that the PM received a report from the National Anti-Corruption Commission about alleged corruption concerning the program in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. He said the PM places importance on the quality of the food provided to school children because he regards the students as the future of the country.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Surat Thani’s governor Wichawut Jinto enjoying school lunch during his spot checks
Crime
Thai military under fire over alleged torture of a man in Pattani
PHOTO: Pattani United Liberation Organisation president Mr. Kasturi Mahkota
An apparently healthy man, taken to a military camp in the Thai southern province of Pattani for interrogation on Sunday night, has ended up in the provincial hospital’s intensive care unit with brain swelling.
The Pattani United Liberation Organisation is condemning the Thai military over the incident.
Kasturi Mahkota, PULO president, says that he was shocked when he learned of the condition of Abdullah Isa-Musa, a Muslim resident of Sai Buri district of Pattani, after he was arrested by military personnel and taken to Ingkayut camp.
“Once again we are shocked by the news that affects the hearts of the Pattani people over the constant inhumane Thai acts, as if we were their prey, as yesterday happened to Mr. Abdullah Isa-Musa.
Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Pattani police went visited the camp yesterday to investigate the allegations and asked to look at the CCTV footage of the victim’s interrogation. They were told by an army officer, that the CCTV system was out of order.
A doctor at the hospital says there were no traces on the victim’s body that would suggest that he was beaten, nor there was their fluid in his lungs, but he says the victim was suffering from a swollen brain, which might have been caused by prolonged suffocation.
“Mr. Isa-Musa, a healthy man, was taken for questioning at Ingkayut army camp, but ended up being admitted to the ICU in Pattani hospital,” said the PULO president.
An official complaint has been lodged with the district police by the victim’s family.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
Ministers visit Thai southern provinces for economic brainstorming session
PHOTO: Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, centre, arrives for a meeting in Yala yesterday – The Nation
The new Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit (and leader of the Democrats), along with the Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam and Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee, held a multi-party discussion yesterday at the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre in Yala province. The meeting aimed to come up with measures to boost the economy of the five southern provinces.
Jurin said emergency measures still posed a problem when it comes to development in the five provinces. Southern Thailand, particularly the three southern-most provinces near the Malaysian border, have been struggling under the violence caused by a 20 year war with insurgents. More than 6,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.
“We need to tackle the problem on three dimensions – investment, tourism and cross-border trade – which is worth about 230 billion baht.”
He also mentioned that Thailand is still suffering a trade deficit in exports to Malaysia, especially when it comes to rubber products.
“The multi-party meeting aimed to seek solutions to restore and build the basic economy in the five provinces so people have a better life,” Jurin, who is also deputy PM, said.
Meanwhile, Thavorn said that last week he had listened to a briefing from related parties, along with the transport minister and his deputy, and realised that a four-pronged approach will have to be taken with the development of the five provinces. The measures are…
• Developing land transport and increasing both main and secondary transportation routes as well as connections to Malaysia and Singapore in line with the government’s one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing water transport by opening three water gateways in the South, that also connect with Malaysia and China as part of the one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing rail transport and connecting with other regions;
• Developing air transport in line with the Transport Ministry’s plan to not open any new airports for 10 years, but to develop existing airports in the South, including plans to expand the Narathiwat airport.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand
PHOTO: Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa in Koh Libong, Trang, yesterday/Facebook
Speaking to reporters during a trip to Koh Libong in Trang yesterday, the new Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that Thailand should draft a national agenda for dugong conservation. He was visiting the ‘nursery’ of the the young dugong ‘Mariam’ saying that Thailand could become a leader in South East Asian dugong conservation.
He hoped for a national plan for conservation of dugongs to be drafted in collaboration with the Interior Ministry and local people. He said he didn’t know how long the drafting would take but that he personally attached great importance to the need to increase the dugong population.
“The ministry’s plan would increase the number of dugongs from 200 to 400.”
During his visit to the Duyong Bay where Mariam is being cared for and brought up by staff and veterinarians, Varawut was briefed on her rescue in Krabi and relocation to Koh Libong to benefit from the abundance of seagrass and the natural dugong environment.
Marine officials estimate that there are about 200 to 250 dugongs left in Thailand and claim that 89% of fatalities are caused by fishing boats and equipment. A further 10% died of illness and one% of “other causes”.
Officials said that once Mariam is grown up and strong she will have a microchip implanted and released to live with other dugongs in the area.
The minister was also briefed on measures for dugong conservation and told that dugongs in the Trang and Krabi seas actually belong to the same herd.
Varawut met with and expressed moral support for officials and teams of veterinarians from Chulalongkorn University and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources , who have been nursing Mariam in the bay. The minister was informed that Mariam and another rescued baby dugong, Yamil, needed to be fed with milk costing about 100,000 baht a month.
SOURCE: The Nation
