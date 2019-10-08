Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt | The Thaiger

South
Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt
Photo montage: Bangla Tribune
The Nation reports that a special panel will investigate the case of a judge in southern Thailand shooting himself in court, after he was allegedly made to change the verdict he handed down.
The committee is expected to report back in 15 days, confirms deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary, Sarawut Benjakul.
It’s understood the panel will be led by the president of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile and Family Department, along with the Appeal Court chief judge and Criminal Court chief judge.
It’s been reported that Judge Khanakorn Pianchana shot himself after delivering a guilty verdict in the case of five gang members accused of murder. It’s alleged he had originally planned to find the men not guilty due to lack of sufficient evidence, but was pressured into changing his verdict.
While some say the judge shot himself in protest at interference from his superiors, others say he was dealing with some personal stress and blame that for the suicide attempt.
SOURCE: The Nation
Investigative panel to probe alleged judicial meddling – reports in 15 days
“The 3 member panel will now have 15 days to wrap up the initial probe and submit their conclusions to the Judicial Commission.”
PHOTO: Mariyam Ahmad/BenarNews
In a story that has shaken Thais, who have broadly rallied behind the Yala Chief Judge, the government has been forced to act swiftly with an independent enquiry.
Yesterday, the Judicial Commission has announced a three-member panel to run a thorough fact-finding mission into the self-shooting of a chief judge at Yala’s provincial court last Friday. At the time Judge Khanakorn Pianchana made allegations of interference in his handling of a case as he read out the verdict to court.
The panel comprises Mrs. Wassana Hongcharoen, chief of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile and Family Cases Department, Mr. Anurak Sa-nga-areekul, chief judge of a panel on the Appeals Court, and Mr. Suvicha Sukkasemhathai, a chief judge in the Criminal Court.
The 3 member panel will now have 15 days to wrap up the initial probe and submit their conclusions to the Judicial Commission.
Yala provincial courts’ chief judge shot himself inside the court house after delivering a verdict on a group of defendants charged with the murder of five people in Yala province. Shortly after, a 25 page statement, allegedly written by Khanakorn and accusing the chief judge of Region 9 of “meddling in the murder case”, was posted by Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.
Piyabutr claims he received the document back in September.
Meanwhile, an unnamed Supreme Court judge has confirmed that, according to the Judicial Affairs Statue, senior judges can check draft verdicts of junior judges to ensure the verdict writing is up to standard and to ensure fairness to both parties. This was changed with the promulgation of the so-called People’s Constitution in 1997, which forbad senior judges from interfering with the verdicts of junior judges. But he claims that, subsequently, many lower court verdicts have been overturned by higher courts, causing alarm among senior judges.
The old practice of senior judges screening the verdicts was reintroduced when the new Constitution was enacted in 2007, according to the unnamed Supreme Court senior judge, adding that to revert back to the practice of forbidding senior judges to screen verdicts “must be supported with facts, not rhetoric, otherwise the judicial process will be negatively affected”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Outpouring of public support for Thai judge who shot himself in Yala court
“Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people.”
People have been placing fresh flowers in front of the Yala Provincial Court to show their support for Khanakorn Pianchana, the local judge who tried to kill himself last Friday in the court room after reading a verdict. Among the flowers message, a message reading “Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people”.
The judge shot himself in the courtroom just after he’d finished reading a verdict in relation to accusations against a gang of alleged criminals. The media has been reporting that the judge’s supervisors had forced him to alter the verdict against his will, and presumably against the evidence in the case.
The outcry “Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people” was trending on social media on the weekend as Thai netizens have debated and shared news reports about the shocking event.
The Office of the Judiciary has already announced a full investigation into the judge at the Yala provincial court who allegedly tried to commit suicide.
Khanakorn, a senior judge at the provincial court, reportedly pulled out a gun and shot himself in the chest at the end of a verdict reading in the court on Friday afternoon.
The judge had now been moved out of the hospital’s intensive care unit and, according to doctors, is out of danger.
The Nation and local media suggest that before shooting himself, Khanakorn had posted on his Facebook page that his supervisors were allegedly trying to influence his judgement in the criminal case. The post has since been removed. But a 25 page statement supposedly posted on Facebook by Khanakorn has been tracked down and shared across social media.
The statement reveals that the case Khanakorn was hearing related to national security and was linked to secret associations, conspiracy and gun-law offences. The document allegedly described disagreements among senior judges over the ruling and Khanakorn’s reported decision to acquit all five defendants.
At the end of the document, there is a quote that has now become the words that will surely lead to a wider social media campaign in Thailand… “Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people”. The words imply that his supervising judges had allegedly violated the principle of independence of a judge in delivering a verdict.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs
PHOTO: Bangla Tribune
“Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul claimed that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9.”
The Pheu Thai party is urging the government to investigate alleged meddling with the judiciary after a judge in the Yala provincial court shot himself on Friday in an apparent suicide bid related to unwarranted interference.
Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.
Ms. Sunisa Thivakorndamrong, the Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson, is calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step in and find out if there is any one in the government who has meddled in security-related cases handled by Mr. Khanakorn Pianchana, the chief judge in Yala provincial court.
She is also calling on the judicial committee to investigate whether any senior judge had interfered with the work of Mr. Khanakorn.
Meanwhile, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul made a claim on his Facebook page today that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9, in a case he handled about a month before the judge delivered his verdict at the Yala provincial court on Friday.
He insisted that Mr. Khanakorn did not shoot himself because of personal issues, adding that he will release the judge’s document on social media for the public to see.
Mr. Saravuth Benjakul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judicial Affairs, says he will submit Mr Khanakorn’s case to the meeting of the judicial committee tomorrow.
Good news, Mr Khanakorn is now out of danger and recovering at the Yala provincial hospital.
Meanwhile, Mr. Paramet Intharachumnum, director-general of prosecutors attached to the Thonburi Criminal Court, is warning jurists not to criticise Khanakorn’s case too quickly or complain of alleged interference “because the document may be a delusion.”
He recommended they read all the 25 pages of document, not just scan through a few pages.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt
