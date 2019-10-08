Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account | The Thaiger

Technology
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
The Bank of Thailand’s assistant governor for payment systems policy and financial technology group, Siritida Panomwan, says that 10 commercial banks and non-bank financial institutes were participating in the BoT’s ‘sandbox’ project to test-run biometric technology known as e-kyc (“electronic know your customer”, not a special lubricant gel) to electronically verify the identity of customers.
“So far none of the participants has been able to successfully complete the project due to minor issues that need to be resolved, but the BoT is positive that the participants will finish the biometric test run before the end of fourth quarter.”
According to The Nation, the assistant governor further explained that the central bank has to set policies, regulations and criteria to ensure a smooth and problem-free operation before implementing the biometrics in the real world.
“During phase 1 we will be focusing on using biometrics to verify a customer’s identity when opening a savings account.”
“If the implementation is successful, banks and non-banks can adapt the technology to other aspects of their services without having to ask for BoT’s permission again.”
Siritida added that more than dozen operators had currently applied for licenses to conduct e-payment and e-money businesses and confirmed that the services are becoming popular.
“BoT has already granted licenses to some one hundred operators and is expecting to see more new operators in the coming years.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in third quarter profits
“Samsung took advantage of the US trade ban against Chinese rival Huawei.”
PHOTO: CNBC
Samsung Electronics says it expects operating profits to drop more than 50% in Q3 amid a continued slump in the global chip market. Operating profits for July to September was expected to reach 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), down 56.2% from a year earlier – this from the world’s largest maker of smartphones and memory chips.
It marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the South Korean tech company has recorded a drop in profits in the face of falling semiconductor prices and weakening demand for its mobile devices. Sales for the third quarter were expected to drop 5.3% from the same period last year.
The South Korean tech titan leads the global smartphone market with a 23% share of the sector, trailed by Chinese competitors Huawei and Oppo, with Apple in fourth place, according to sales tracker IHS Markit.
Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month.
The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health. Analysts voiced optimism for the coming months, noting that falling inventory levels for semiconductors – which account for more than half of Samsung’s profit – will help stabilise chip prices after double-digit drops this year.
Sujeong Lim, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, that in the mobile business, Samsung took advantage of the US trade ban against Chinese rival Huawei, “replacing a strong competitor in crisis” with its mid-to-low tier Galaxy A handsets.
“The new A series has turned out to be an effective weapon to take share from its Android competitors.”
Samsung appealed to high-end users with the launch of its first foldable smartphone last month after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay in April. The firm also rolled out its flagship Note 10 devices which analysts say have sold far better than its previous models, giving Samsung a much-needed boost in its mobile sales.
The premium smartphone market has grown fiercely competitive and overall sales have cooled as a lack of major innovation has caused people to wait longer before upgrading to new models. Samsung has also been caught up in a trade war between Japan and South Korea stemming from World War II disputes.
The row saw Tokyo impose tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants in July, and Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong – who called the situation a “crisis” – has visited Tokyo to secure materials. Adding to Samsung’s woes, Lee is currently facing retrial over his role in a massive corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.
He was initially jailed for five years in 2017 on multiple convictions including bribery, which was reduced to a suspended sentence on appeal, only for the Supreme Court in August to order a retrial.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Tech giants ramp up systems to detect and remove extremist content
The world’s largest social media empires led by Facebook say they are ramping up an industry body that will weed out extremist content, looking to put procedures in place globally to grapple with online extremism.
Facebook announced their efforts at the UN during a meeting with New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern, who has taken up the cause of fighting online extremism after last March’s massacre by a white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch.
“We are trying to create a civil defense-style mechanism. The same way we respond to natural emergencies like fires and floods, we need to be prepared and ready to respond to a crisis like the one we experienced.”
Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and YouTube in 2017 formed the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, a vaguely conceived alliance tasked with tackling the most dangerous material on social media.
But tech companies came under renewed criticism after the bloodbath in Christchurch, where the assailant posted a manifesto online and then live-streamed his killing of 51 worshippers.
Appearing with the NZ leader, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company took down 1.5 million potential views of the grisly video – at least 1.2 million before anyone had the chance to view them.
“The gap between the 1.2 and the 1.5 is where we acknowledge we need to do better.”
“We can’t wait until a moment like this happens again. We need to do the hard work now, to establish the systems and protocols and the cooperations.”
President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has faced challenges combating militants inspired by the Islamic State movement, has teamed up with Ardern on the so-called “Christchurch Call.”
He co-chaired a meeting with Ardern on the latest efforts as they both attended the United Nations General Assembly.
Strengthening industry body
Under Monday’s announcement, the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism will be considered an independent body and enjoy a dedicated staff under an executive director.
While the industry will lead the forum’s operating board, non-governmental groups will head an advisory board.
The governments of the US, France, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Japan will also play an advisory role, along with UN and EU experts.
Facebook said that the forum would fund research on how best to prevent incitements to violence online and how to reduce the effects on social media when attacks occur. The forum will still amount to a voluntary effort by tech companies to police themselves.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Food delivery and online shopping apps are Thailand’s most used innovations
PHOTO: iStock
A poll conducted by The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) at the Ministry of Energy has revealed Thailand’s most used technological innovations.
The poll, carried out last July, studied innovation usage among Thai people from all age groups and professions, and was aimed at promoting the usage of energy-efficient innovations.
It was divided into four categories: Frequently used (over 40% of total innovation usage); moderately used (21-40%); rarely used (10-20%); and hardly-used (lower than 9%).
PHOTO: The Nation and The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO)
Out of 382 respondents, 68.3% said online shopping applications were their most frequently used innovation, followed by food delivery apps (46.3%).
In the moderately used category, 37.2% cited taxi-hailing apps, 24.1% said VDO conference services, followed by energy-efficient appliances (21.7%).
Meanwhile, 17.5% of respondents said they rarely used any innovation that supports working at home, while 11.3% and 10.2% cited EV vehicles and smart home devices as rarely used innovations.
SOURCE: The Nation
