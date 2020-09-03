Songkhla pageant ends in shambles, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores | The Thaiger

image
Songkhla

Songkhla pageant ends in shambles, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

MGR Online
A beauty pageant came under fire after 10 contestants were all declared the winners, ending the Miss Samila 2020 early after a contestant accused the judges of rigging the scores. The 10 finalists split the 200,000 baht of prize money and the top 5 contestants got an extra 10,000 baht. A good deal for those who would’ve lost, bad for those who had a shot at first place and could have been crowned Miss Samila.

Thailand has a penchant for the rather tawdry beauty pageant format with hundreds of pageants and contest around the year, many raising money for local charities and providing an opportunity for contestants to get out the glitter and glamour frocks.

49 women competed in the Miss Samila 2020 pageant in the southern province Songkhla. Things got heated during the semi-finalist round. 10 contestants were left and only 5 of them would go on to the final round. But when judges cut the 5 contestants, 1 of them demanded to see the scores.

“I would like to speak on behalf of all who were eliminated. We have experience gained from other contests, and we know from answering the questions (from the judges) that we should get high scores and go through.”

The crowd cheered. A video was taken of the contestant, Oraphan Na Chiang Mai, confronted the judges and it was shared on TikTok and YouTube (below).

But the judges refused to release the scores. Instead, the pageant organisers decided to end the contest early. Splitting up the prize money equally and giving an extra 10,000 baht to those who were supposed to move onto the final round.Pageant organiser Pawaris Hayeama says it was an amicable decision.

Role through to around 2.30 if you want to see some of the fireworks…

“The judging of this beauty contest has been improved to conform with international standards.”

The controversial decision to declare 10 winners of the pageant has some saying they’ve lost respect for the well-known beauty contest.

Here’s what some people posted on Facebook:

“The contest was famous, but nobody will join it from now.”

“Judges should be ashamed of themselves. The contest has become infamous.”

“If it ended this way, don’t have the event next time. The image of Samila has been damaged.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 3, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Why wouldn’t the judges show the scores?
    Was it because they were no scores?
    Was it because the judges had just decided between themselves who should go on for a chance to win?
    Were bets places on the results by any of the judges?
    Thai will screw up an egg and spoon race with their manipulations and conniving.
    They cannot stop themselves.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Preesy Chepuce

    September 3, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    How can you score such a thing anyway? It’s a ridiculous idea! Outdated awarding women money for their looks.

    Reply

Crime

Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house

Jack Burton

Published

4 days ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police examine the house on stilts in the middle of Songkhla Lake in Singha Nakhon district where a man was shot to death on Sunday morning - Naew Na

A man in the southern Songkhla province was shot dead at a house on stilts in the middle of Songkhla Lake in the small hours of this morning. A Singha Nakhon police duty officer says he was informed of the incident at about 3:40am. Officers were sent to the scene to investigate. Police found the body of the man lying in the house in the middle of the lake, surrounded with baskets for raising fish. He was wearing only a pair of shorts. A gunshot wound was found on the right side of his neck. The man was identified as […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics | The Thaiger
PHOTO: TNN Online

A 43 year old man was arrested for allegedly producing makeup and packaging it at his home in Hat Yai, Southern Thailand. Police also confiscated about 2 million baht worth of the illegal cosmetics. Both police and health officials gained information about a home in Hat Yai that was allegedly producing and packaging cosmetics for an unregistered brand. When police searched the home, they found multiple types of creams used for skin whitening and for reducing acne as well as jars, boxes and containers for packaging the products. Police filled up 60 cardboard boxes with the seized items, they say. […]

Continue Reading

South

Mother, infant son reunited after 5 months

Jack Burton

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Mother, infant son reunited after 5 months | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Abdullah Benjakat

A young Malaysian mother was reunited with her infant son yesterday after being stranded in Thailand for 5 months. She was marooned while on a visa run when Malaysia closed its borders in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 18 year old Nurahaleesa Jeh-awae was joyfully reunited with her 6 month old son at the Sadao district border crossing in Songkhla province. The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre says Nurahaleesa worked at a restaurant in Malaysia and gave premature birth in Malaysia’s Selangor State on February 27. On March 17 she returned to Sadao district in Thailand’s southern border province […]

Continue Reading
