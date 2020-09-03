Government approves new stimulus measures for labour market, tourism | The Thaiger

The Centre for Economic Situation Administration has given the go-ahead to a number of new stimulus measures proposed by the Finance Ministry and aimed at the jobs market and the domestic tourism sector. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday presided over a meeting with Danucha Pichayanan from the National Economic and Social Development Council, where officials approved new measures it’s hoped will help small businesses, promote spending, and reduce the cost of living.

Under the plan (yes, another plan), products sold by eligible vendors and street sellers will qualify for a 50% subsidy, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per person. Beneficiaries must be at least 18 years old. The scheme, which it’s hoped will launch in October, aims to provide support to around 15 million people, with officials expecting around 80,000 retailers to participate.

A spokesman says the CESA has also given the green light to a job creation scheme from the Labour Ministry, aimed at providing work for 260,000 new graduates.

“The new graduates will be split into three groups when employed by participating businesses. Holders of bachelor’s degrees will be paid 15,000 baht per month, holders of high-vocational certificates will get 11,500 baht per month, while vocational certificate holders will get 9,400 baht per month. The government will cover 50% of their salaries, or a maximum of 7,500 baht per person per month. Businesses wanting to join the program must be part of the social security scheme and should not have laid off more than 15% of their employees over the past year.

“This scheme will run from October 1 until September 30, 2021. In case a new employee quits before the 12 months are up, the employer can replace the worker and continue receiving the subsidy. Only Thai nationals, aged no more than 25, and who have graduated in 2019 or 2020 will be eligible for this scheme.”

In addition, the existing domestic tourism stimulus campaign is being strengthened, with the introduction of 3 new incentives:

• A 40% discount on accommodation for 10 nights per person

• Food coupons worth 900 baht per person, Monday – Thursday, and 600 baht Friday – Sunday

• A 2,000 baht refund on airline tickets from September

Furthermore, civil servants and state enterprise workers who want to avail of the scheme on week days can take 2 days off that will not be deducted from their normal leave allowance.

