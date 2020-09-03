Government approves new stimulus measures for labour market, tourism | The Thaiger

Economy
Government approves new stimulus measures for labour market, tourism
The Centre for Economic Situation Administration has given the go-ahead to a number of new stimulus measures proposed by the Finance Ministry and aimed at the jobs market and the domestic tourism sector. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday presided over a meeting with Danucha Pichayanan from the National Economic and Social Development Council, where officials approved new measures it’s hoped will help small businesses, promote spending, and reduce the cost of living.
Under the plan (yes, another plan), products sold by eligible vendors and street sellers will qualify for a 50% subsidy, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per person. Beneficiaries must be at least 18 years old. The scheme, which it’s hoped will launch in October, aims to provide support to around 15 million people, with officials expecting around 80,000 retailers to participate.
A spokesman says the CESA has also given the green light to a job creation scheme from the Labour Ministry, aimed at providing work for 260,000 new graduates.
“The new graduates will be split into three groups when employed by participating businesses. Holders of bachelor’s degrees will be paid 15,000 baht per month, holders of high-vocational certificates will get 11,500 baht per month, while vocational certificate holders will get 9,400 baht per month. The government will cover 50% of their salaries, or a maximum of 7,500 baht per person per month. Businesses wanting to join the program must be part of the social security scheme and should not have laid off more than 15% of their employees over the past year.
“This scheme will run from October 1 until September 30, 2021. In case a new employee quits before the 12 months are up, the employer can replace the worker and continue receiving the subsidy. Only Thai nationals, aged no more than 25, and who have graduated in 2019 or 2020 will be eligible for this scheme.”
In addition, the existing domestic tourism stimulus campaign is being strengthened, with the introduction of 3 new incentives:
• A 40% discount on accommodation for 10 nights per person
• Food coupons worth 900 baht per person, Monday – Thursday, and 600 baht Friday – Sunday
• A 2,000 baht refund on airline tickets from September
Furthermore, civil servants and state enterprise workers who want to avail of the scheme on week days can take 2 days off that will not be deducted from their normal leave allowance.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
A spokesman for Thailand’s State Insurance Commission says all foreign arrivals into the Kingdom will need to have insurance cover for Covid-19. Suthipol Taweechaikarn says the insurance will need to cover people for the duration of their visit and that various packages are being made available for online purchase. Coconuts reports that travellers coming from countries considered low-risk for Covid-19 can expect to pay anything from 1,600 baht to over 43,000 baht, depending on where they live and the extent of the coverage. Packages vary from under 30 days to a year, with 16 Thai insurance companies selling coverage online. […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Former Italian leader Berlusconi tests positive for Covid-19
Silvio Berlusconi, the colourful and often divisive former leader of Italy, has tested positive for coronavirus, following a trip to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The tourist hot-spot has experienced a surge in new cases in recent weeks, thought to be a result of holidaymakers descending on the island, as is normal every August. His personal doctor at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, says that despite displaying no symptoms, Berlusconi decided to be tested due to a recent holiday in Sardinia. His good friend Flavio Briatore, the owner of Sardinia’s Billionaire nightclub, tested positive last month. 83 year old […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Another school closed after Covid-19 scare
Another school near the Burmese border, along western Thailand provinces, temporarily closed down after students came in close contact with those who crossed the border and reported a “fever,” although no traces of the coronavirus have been detected or confirmed at this stage. The Ban Kui School in Kanchanaburi closed after some of their students came in contact with people who crossed the Thai-Myanmar border. The province’s governor Jirakiat Phumsawat arranged for the school to be deep cleaned to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The governor says closing the school for a few days to clean it was […]
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Former Italian leader Berlusconi tests positive for Covid-19
Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and ‘life coach’ of fraudulent fundraising
Another school closed after Covid-19 scare
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
Thai Airways announces extra repatriation flights for European and Asian cities
Songkhla pageant ends in shambles, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores
Government approves new stimulus measures for labour market, tourism
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case
Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan
Australia falls into a recession, global economies at a loss
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
When will the world open up again for travel?
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Expats3 days ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Economy2 days ago
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- ASEAN2 days ago
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca