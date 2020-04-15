Man drowns in waste treatment pond after fleeing police checkpoint | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Man drowns in waste treatment pond after fleeing police checkpoint
This morning at 4am a man on a motorbike, trying to evade a police checkpoint in Songkhla province (southern Thailand), drowned in a sludge treatment pool.
At 4am on Phonpichai Road, when police officers were packing up the checkpoint and were about to head home, a man riding a motorcycle had turned around just before reaching the checkpoint, and continued to speed away in the opposite direction.
Police officers were suspicious so they decided to pursue the suspect. He rode to the Provincial Waterworks Authority and jumped into the sludge treatment pool. Police report that it appeared that he was cramping, while police officers tried helping him by throwing him a branch.
Unable to move in the sludge and unable to reach the branch he ended up drowning.
After rescue volunteers eventually got him out of the treatment pool, officers searched for his identification but couldn’t find anything in his wallet. The victim had only 40 baht in his wallet along with a wristwatch, a cell phone, car keys and a face mask.
Police suspect that he had allegedly stolen the bike and had taken drugs beforehand and when he saw the checkpoint he panicked. His body was sent to Hat Yai Hospital for an autopsy.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkhla
Songkhla zookeepers close up whilst keeping the tigers cool
Songkhla Zoo has announced its closure today as part of the southern province’s lockdown, but the zookeepers still have to take care of animals with the summer temperatures high and on the rise. The animals can become distressed at this time of the year with the extreme heat and need constant veterinary care.
The zookeepers say they’re are trying as hard as they can to relieve the stress for the all the animals around the zoo. They will remain on full duty to care for the animals during the time of the zoo’s closure.
Tigers are given frozen food hung on sticks so that the zookeepers also play with them as they feed them, providing a bit of exercise for the big cats. The frozen pork is a method that zookeepers use to help cool down the tigers in the extreme heat of Thailand.
Watch the full video HERE
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
A video clip, showing Indonesian Muslim pilgrims being urged to gather at Covid-19 hotspots is getting lots of attention. Some are concerned that the best intentions of the muslim leaders could lead to uncontrolled local outbreaks of Covid-19.
In the clip, Muslim worshippers on a “Dawah” (missionary) pilgrimage are encouraged not to be afraid of the virus and to march to locations where it’s spreading.
There have been reports that some religious leaders in the deep South may have shared similar messages. The rumours have fuelled criticism on Thai social media that this might be at least part of the reason why Covid-19 has spread so quickly there.
The Public Health Ministry reports that the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the largely Muslim deep South provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla and Satun has reached 230, a combined second only to total infections in Bangkok.
Dozens of passengers tested positive after returning from religious gatherings in Malaysia and Indonesia last week. 42 of the 76 Muslim Thais who returned from Indonesia on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, and have returned with over half testing positive. The staff from Lion Air, ground and air staff, have had to isolate themselves for 14 days.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
42 of the 76 Thais who returned from Indonesia on Monday have now ended up as Covid-19 patients.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelling to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, have returned with over half testing positive.
After health care workers examined the returnees, 22 have been sent to quarantine at Southern Lak Muang Stadium in the southern Songkhla province, including 11 who are under observation, 10 who are confirmed positive for Covid-19, and one who tested negative.
7 were sent to Seangtham Vittaya School in Narathiwat province in the Deep South where 5 are under observation and 2 others have tested positive.
In the southern province of Pattani, 13 returnees have been quarantined in government facilities. 8 are under observation and 7 tested positive to the virus.
The other 26 returnees have been quarantined at Songkhla Rajabhat University Satun campus where 16 tested positive.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme
Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge
Songkhla zookeepers close up whilst keeping the tigers cool
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
Canadian students create hotline to cheer up quarantined elderly
Man drowns in waste treatment pond after fleeing police checkpoint
30 new Covid-19 cases (Wednesday), 2 more deaths
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Kratom Food Panda-monium in Phuket
Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis
Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
China moves to second phase of successful vaccine trials
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Phuket announces restricted travel between sub-districts from April 13
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
North still choked with dangerous smog
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)