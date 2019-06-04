Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand | The Thaiger

South
Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand
FILE PHOTO
Police and troops are stepping up security in Songkhla and the southern province, especially the town of Hat Yai, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival – the end of the annual Ramadan – tomorrow (Wednesday).
Today is the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. A security source said intelligence agencies believed Muslim insurgents would step up attacks on this day prior to Wednesday’s start of Eid, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”.
Officials are strictly checking motorcycles and other vehicles at road checkpoints today and tomorrow.
Within business areas and shopping malls in downtown Hat Yai, security officials have increased the frequency of patrols as the number of Thai and Malaysian Muslim visitors increased.
Officials expected more tourists on Wednesday and so are implementing increased security measures.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports
Airports of Thailand (AoT) says they will finalise the bidding process to announce who will manage the commercial areas at three provincial airports – Phuket, Had Yai and Chiang Mai – on June 10.
King Power Duty Free has had a stranglehold on the duty free concession areas of the country’s four main airports but are having to bid for a renewal this year in a field of new retail bidders.
Wichai Bunyu, the senior executive vice president of AoT says today they opened up bidding for the private sector to submit its qualifications and technical and business plans to manage the commercial and tax-free areas of the three airports.
The committee will review the qualifications of the bidder, their technical and business plans and, if they make it that far, will then have their bid price revealed on June 10. He says the committee will announce the winner for all three provincial airports on that day. The winner would then be proposed to the company’s board for consideration on June 19.
King Power has already been re-awarded the concession at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its bid guaranteed a return to AoT of over 2 billion baht per year
According to the bid rules, up to 80 per cent of the score will focus on the technical and business plan, with the remaining 20 per cent based on the monetary return to the AOT.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque
PHOTO: Nation Channel
A gunman walked into the Ban Arware Mosque and shot dead the village head in Narathiwat’s Ra Ngae district last night, in southern Thailand. Stray bullets also injured a man praying next to the man at the mosque.
Police report that 48 year old Pakruding Tohdeng, the village head of Ban Arwar in Tambon Mareubotok, was killed inside the mosque. He sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and the other to the back. 43 year old Mayudee Arbu also sustained injuries to his right ankle and leg from stray bullets.
Witnesses say the gunman arrived at the mosque on a motorcycle with another man and entered without drawing attention before suddenly opening fire on the village head. He then quickly fled the mosque to the waiting motorcycle.
Police are trying to determine whether the shooting resulted from a personal conflict or was related to ongoing unrest in the deep South.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao – VIDEO
PHOTO: DMCR VIDEO: Ban’s Diving Resort (Official Fan Page)
About 30 of false killer whales sighted off Koh Tao, Surat Thani over the weekend.
The Department of Marine and Coast Resources reported that they were notified from Ban’s Diving tours operator on Koh Tao that that they were on a speedboat with tourists just off the coast of Koh Tao.
About 30 false killer whales were sighted frolicking near the boat. The boat operators say the tourists were very happy.
Happy day 😍🐳 – a big shoal of false killer whales came to visit us this morning at Koh Tao ———————————————-📷 Cr. ANUKInto The Blue מדריך צלילה בקו טאו and Pierre 🤙🏼………#kohtao #whale #falsekillerwhale#bansdivingresort #bansdiving #kohtaoisland #whaleshark #amazingthailand #scubadiving #diving #marinelife #fish #underthesea #amazingkohtao #scubadiver #scubadiverslife #welovekohtao #padi #paditv #visitkohtao #wanderlust #beautifuldestinations #vacation #beach #island #amazingplace #paditravel #wonderful_places #hotel #accommodation@paditravel @paditv @bansdiving_japan @bansprodiving @wannaluk_sukphol @som.travellifestyle
Posted by Ban's Diving Resort (Official Fan Page) on Saturday, June 1, 2019
