Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand | The Thaiger

Airports of Thailand (AoT) says they will finalise the bidding process to announce who will manage the commercial areas at three provincial airports – Phuket, Had Yai and Chiang Mai – on June 10.

King Power Duty Free has had a stranglehold on the duty free concession areas of the country’s four main airports but are having to bid for a renewal this year in a field of new retail bidders.

Wichai Bunyu, the senior executive vice president of AoT says today they opened up bidding for the private sector to submit its qualifications and technical and business plans to manage the commercial and tax-free areas of the three airports.