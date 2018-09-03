South
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Following up from the shooting story in Songkhla yesterday…
Police in the South have released a sketch of what witnesses described as a “Malay-speaking gunman” after an elderly Buddhist couple were gunned down at their house and furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepha district yesterday.
The shop house belonging to 68 year old Uthit Chanrat and wife Boontim Chanrat had been among 10 locations at which insurgents carried out simultaneous arson attacks back in August, 2013.
However, police are not yet ruling out personal conflict being a possible motive. The shooting happened yesterday at noon when two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot the couple.
Police said they had watched footage of the two gunmen fleeing on a motorcycle in the direction of Pattani’s Khok Pho district, via Songkhla’s Saba Yoi district.
However, as the footage fails to show the faces of the two suspects, police have made a facial sketch of the gunman, who was the driver of the motorbike, based on accounts from workers at the Chanrats’ shop.
Police say the man appeared to be around 25 to 30 years old and about 1.70 metres tall. Police are now comparing the sketch with file photos and descriptions of other suspects in order to try to identify him.
The gunman had covered his face with a flu mask and spoke in Malay dialect, according to the shop workers. Police found two spent 9-millimetre shells at the scene of the murders and are checking whether they match any weapon used in carrying out insurgency attacks in the southern border provinces.
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
An elderly couple have been shot dead at their furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepa district this afternoon (Sunday) and police suspect it might be linked to the insurgency in the southern provinces.
Police say the shop was among 10 locations of arson or bomb attacks targeted by insurgents back in 2013.
An unknown attacker, or attackers, stormed into the Nikhom furniture shop in Tambon Tha Moung and shot dead shop owner 65 year old Uthit Chanrat and his wife 63 year old Boontim Chanrat with a pistol at around midday today.
A police investigation into the double murder was underway this afternoon and security officers are also taking part to check on possble links to the unrest in the deep south.
The same shop was attacked by arsonists on August 2, 2013, part of a wave of arson or bomb attacks at 10 locations in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwa...
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
The accused girl and her boyfriend of three months, Sanpich Kobbai, also allegedly returned to the girl’s home in Songkhla’s Sadao district, to rob her 73 year old grandmother of a gold ring, 300 baht in cash and a cellphone before fleeing.
The suspects phoned the victim’s 45 year old father who rushed his heavily bleeding daughter to hospital. The teen insists her boyfriend did not rape her sister. The boyfriend also denies the accusation, instead claiming his girlfriend seriously wounded her younger sister.
Police have charged the pair with rape of a minor under 13 and theft. As neither had confessed, police will not have them re-enact the crime.
They have been held in separate cells at the Sadao police station as of today. No relatives had visited them or applied for bail relea...
Arson attack on Yala electricity building and vehicles
Police said the attackers raided the PEA office in Ban Bannang Dama in Tambon Bannang Dama of Yala's Kabang district at 12:30am (Thursday) and tied up six officials leaving them them at the rear of the building.
The insurgents torched an official vehicle as well as a pickup belonging to a member of staff.
Provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Ronasil Phusara visited the scene with Yala police chief Maj Gen Krissada Kaewchandee. Police believe the attack was carried out in response to arrests and killings of leading insurgents in the province. An investigation into the arson attack continues.
