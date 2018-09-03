Krabi
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
A Thai couple has been arrested with crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills in Krabi yesterday (September 2).
A team of Krabi Police arrested 42 year old Kanya Bussaba from Krabi and 21 year old Chookiet Suprasit from Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were arrested at a palm plantation in Khao Panom.
The arrest came after police received a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Krabi. A temporary checkpoint was set up and it wasn’t long before the pick-ups were spotted.
Suspects tried to escape into a palm plantation when they saw the checkpoint but failed to get away. Police found drugs inside snack boxes being carried in the vehicles.
Police seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills and 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They’ve both been charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.
They’ve admitted that the drugs were ordered from Bangkok and being transferred to Nakhon Si Thamarat via the post.
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
The body of 50 year old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in the Ban Laem Dong village.
Col Thongchai Wilaiprom of the Tourist Police says, “We have collected all the evidence relating to the case and Mr Steibach. We found medicine for the man and believe that there may have been personal problems he was struggling with.”
“The autopsy results from the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Surat Thani reveal that Mr Steibach died from drowning as his lungs were swollen.”
“His head was bruised. His neck and spinal cord weren't injured.”
Krabi
Meet Kluay Hom, Krabi’s friendly neighborhood boar
The friendly wild boar lives at a house in Lam Thap, Krabi with 40 year old Napapat Khaoluan and his family. The boar weighs about as much as the owner at a hefty 60 kilograms.
Khun Napapat says. “The boar is called Kluay Hom (Banana) and is now one year old. He is a mix between wild boar and a local species. Last year his mother gave birth to 14 boar babies but the mother's milk was not enough for all the babies. So I took Kluay Hom home and now he is part of my family.”
“I feed him with bottled milk and fruits. He also likes to eat sticky rice with fried chicken and milk tea. He eats everything that we eat. And lots of bananas every day.”
“He is very special pig. He loves me and my family. When people come to the house that ...
Krabi
Millions of soldier crabs found on Krabi beach
Niwat Wattanayommanaphon, a committee member of the Krabi local conservationist group says, “These soldier crabs were last seen three years ago. They have shown up again this year. The crab species is about one centimetre wide and its shell is a bright orange. We can see them when it is low tide.”
“They are staying in a group along one kilometre of the beach. These soldier crabs are mostly seen on this beach as there is lots of plankton here for their food.
“This is just one part of the amazing Krabi which is attracting more tourists. These soldier crabs also show that the beach is still abundant in marine life. We have to keep finding ways to conserve their eco-system.”
