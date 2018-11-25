Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO | The Thaiger

South
Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO
People on the beach at Koh Lipe were treated to a spectacular sight of four waterspouts off Satun today.
The sudden phenomenon in the Andaman Sea was recorded as video and photos and widely shared on social media.
The phenomenon happened a little before noon on Sunday when the four waterspouts shot out towards the horizon for 10-15 minutes, which was observed by those on the Sun Rise Beach, East of Koh Lipe.
But the rare phenomenon disappeared when rains arrived.
TMD spokesman Surapong Sarapa said a waterspout was common in the Andaman Sea coast during the rainy season but it was rare to have four of them at the same time.
25/11/61 เมื่อช่วงสายวันนี้ สะพรึง!! พายุงวงช้างหลายลูก กลางทะเลเกาะหลีเป๊ะ จ.สตูล นักท่องเที่ยวแตกตื่น Cr. อาตี๋คิม'ม ทิวลี่ทวินนี่**********************ขอบคุณเรื่องแนะนำจาก : คาเธ่ย์ หมี
STORY: The Nation
Two shot dead at a Pattani market place – Southern insurgency
The southern insurgency, never out of the news for more than a week, has claimed two more lives in the southern provinces.
Two defence volunteers have been fatally shot at a shopping market place in the Kapor district of Pattani province yesterday. Police believe that southern militants were behind the brazen close-range attack.
The two victims, identified as Supote Phonpala and Asri Julae, were volunteers attached to the Tambon Talordue Raman protection unit in Kapor district.
Police say that two assailants, believed to be militants, were mingling with the other shoppers and following the two victimes. When they got close to Asri and Supote, they took out their 9mm handguns and fired at point-blank range at the heads of the two victims.
The two volunteers collapsed onto the floor of the market, the two assailants grabbed their service pistols and spend away. Other shoppers rushed the two victims to the district hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.
Southern Muslim leaders disapprove of LGBT partner bill
“Only in the South has our public forum on the Life Partnership Bill heard opposition.”
Muslim leaders in Thailand’s South have rejected the proposed Life Partnership Bill, which would allow LGBT couples to marry.
The Nation reports that, if the bill becomes law, the religious leaders say they will not perform marriage rituals for LGBT couples. No religious leader is required to perform rituals under the proposed law.
Islam does not allow people of the same sex to have sexual relations. Thailand’s neighbour Malaysia, for example, considers sodomy a crime. Malay Muslims are the majority in the Thai South.
“Only in the South has our public forum on the Life Partnership Bill heard opposition,” Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom, who heads the Rights and Liberties Protection Department’s International Human Rights Division, said yesterday.
Her department has held public forums on the bill in all regions of the Kingdom, which has the highest percentage of Buddhists at 93 per cent. Nareeluc said the forum for the southern region took place on November 15 in Songkhla province, with local religious leaders and LGBT members from other regions among the 136 participants.
“Muslim leaders do not agree with the bill. They are worried about its content because they think it runs against their religion,” Nareeluc said.
She said her department had explained to Muslim leaders that the bill would not force anyone to register a same-sex marriage.
“Most participants at our forums have supported the bill,” she said.
Her department has also gathered public opinions on the bill via its website, with most comments supporting the bill. A total of 3,055 people commented on the bill through the online platform.
“We are now processing data we have gathered. After we integrate it into the bill, we will submit it to Deputy PM and Justice Minister ACM Prajin Juntong,” Nareeluc said.
He will then forward it to the Cabinet,” she said.
If the Cabinet gives the green light, the bill will go the National Legislative Assembly.
Many comments have emphasised that the bill should also allow LGBT couples to adopt children.
The mammoth Life Partnership Bill – it has no fewer than 70 sections – allows gender-diverse couples many of the same rights recognised for heterosexual partners, including inheritance and marital property matters, as well as the legal right to make medical decisions for a partner who is incapacitated.
STORY: The Nation
18 children dead as officials try to fight vaccine denial – Measles outbreak
“Young kids should avoid known infected areas, and patients should be quarantined.”
Measles has now infected 2,280 people in the South and killed 18 in the mainly Muslim border provinces already this year.
The largest group affected were young children up to the age of four.
“Measles vaccination is free and is in line with Islamic principles,” Songkhla’s public-health chief Utissak Harirattanakul said yesterday, as he tried to encourage Muslim parents to get their children vaccinated against the highly communicable disease.
In a move to downplay locals’ concerns the vaccine may be haram (forbidden in Islam), Utissak said both the Sheikhul Islam Office and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s legal team had approved the measles vaccine.
Common symptoms of the measles virus, which can be fatal in severe cases, are fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis and tiny white spots with bluish-white centres on a red background, also called Koplik’s spots, in the inner lining of the cheek.
Utissak urged parents to immediately take their child to the doctor if they develop any measles-like symptoms.
“Young kids should avoid known infected areas, and patients should be quarantined,” he said.
In Songkhla, one of the four southern border provinces, measles has hit 203 patients and killed one.
Earlier this week, Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre’s deputy secretary-general Somkiat Phonprayoon told relevant officials to go on a door-to-door campaign in the deep South to vaccinate children against measles. He said efforts must cover schools, as all children below the age of 12 must be vaccinated.
Somkiat said officials must explain to community and religious leaders the necessity for locals to have the right understanding of the vaccine.
Yala’s public-health chief Songkran Maichum said the number of measles infections in his province has already dropped due to serious campaigning.
“We have vaccinated up to 94 per cent of local children so far and hope to bring the number up to 95 per cent soon,” he said.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
