How Thailand became a casualty in the US-China trade war | The Thaiger

Thailand
How Thailand became a casualty in the US-China trade war
from South China Morning Post and AFP
About one third of all the rubber in the world comes from Thai forests, many in the southern regions. But a sudden drop in Chinese demand has compounded a longer term global oversupply crisis to push prices off a cliff.
Countries like Vietnam are benefiting as manufacturers migrate from China to avoid punishing tariffs on exports to the US.
But in Thailand, the price of rubber has slumped 20 per cent since June, as those same tariffs bite hard on demand from factories in China – the market for more than half its latex exports. Some of Thailand’s rubber workers are being forced to abandon their plantation jobs for factory work.
“I couldn’t feed my children anymore,” said Annita, who used to work 10 hours a day harvesting latex in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, making just 230 baht a day, less than the minimum wage and half the going rate several years ago.
So she has taken a job at a packing plant earning around 300 baht daily.
“Nobody wanted to stay. The plantation owner can’t find workers anymore – the work is too difficult for the wages,” she said.
While the plight of US soybean farmers hit by the tariffs has grabbed the headlines – they face a 25 per cent levy to access China, the world’s biggest soybean market – other troubles are quietly brewing across the world.
Read more about this by-product of the US-China trade war
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thai Life
Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana
Yesterday, a bill was passed with 145 votes, allowing marijuana to be used for medical and research purposes. Only one legislator abstained. The NLA’s Somchai Swangkarn said a vetting committee on the bill has also been established.
“We believe the NLA will take 60 days to deliberate this draft.”
The Nation reports that, over the period, he also expects relevant authorities to sort out cannabis-related patent issues after several civic organisations expressed concerns that all patent applications submitted to the Intellectual Property Department came from foreigners. If this is true, then once medical marijuana is legalised, foreign firms may try to monopolise the market.
“Government agencies should find ways to ensure that foreigners will not keep Thais away from the benefits of marijuana and kratom,” Somchai said.
NLA member Kitti Wasinondh hopes the assembly’s deliberation will ensure that the new law for medical marijuana can facilitate research in both public and private sectors.
“Even the government should not be allowed to monopolise the benefits of marijuana,” he emphasised.
Some research suggests that cannabinoids can be useful in the treatment of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, cancer and more. With the prospect of marijuana being legalised for research and medical purposes, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and some government agencies have, in fact, already launched a study in preparation for the development of marijuana-based medicines.
The police handed over 100 kilos of confiscated marijuana to the GPO last month for research.
However, the marijuana taken from drug rings is unfit for medical use as traces of pesticides, and heavy metals showed up in lab tests conducted by the Medical Science Department (MSD).
All three samples of marijuana from the confiscated lot contained insecticides – namely chlorpyrifos, and cypermethrin – as well as traces of lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium. In fact, one sample had both insecticides, as well as arsenic and mercury.
MSD was told to conduct tests as GPO is looking into the possibility of using cannabis to develop sublingual drops for patients.
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general, said on Friday the seized marijuana could not be developed into medication because it contained chlorpyrifos, a chemical farmers use to deal with pests.
Read more about this story in The Nation Weekend
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general (left) and Nuntakan Suwanpidokkul, director of GPO’s Research and Development Institute (right) during a press conference at Department of Medical Sciences on Friday. PHOTO: The Nation
People
“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
The Royal Thai Police are hitting back at claims from a top Thai prosecutor that they are doing nothing to bring international Red Bull heir and fugitive, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, back to Thailand to face justice.
Original story
Daily News reports that a RTP spokesman, Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen, says the Thai police were doing all they can. He claims that foreign police forces, such as those in the UK, were stalling the hunt.
Criticism had come earlier from a prosecutor at the foreign affairs department that, in the six months since a letter was issued demanding action, the police had done nothing. A new request was now being made this month.
Pol Col Krissana said that previous attempts to locate Boss in Canada had failed and that the RTP were following up with the UK and other forces. But they had received no word from them as to where the fugitive might be hiding.
He claimed that Boss had complained to police in France about a notice for his arrest containing errors and that the RTP had sent the police more details to rectify this three months ago.
He was also asked by reporters why the Red Notice about Boss had apparently been removed from the Interpol site. He claims the Red Notice was still in the system but that Interpol were responsible for it being posted on their website.
The fugitive is wanted in connection with the death of a Thong Lor policeman in September 2012. Wichian Klanprasert died after being dragged under the wheels of Boss’s Ferrari.
The fugitive is heir to the massive Red Bull drinks empire.
SOURCE: Daily News
