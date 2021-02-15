image
Insurgency

Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south

Caitlin Ashworth

Multiple shootings and attacks on rangers and police officers were reported over the weekend in Narathiwat, a province in Thailand’s deep south bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence for years due to the religious separatist insurgency. In one recent report, the Bangkok Post said the attacks are part of a “fresh wave of southern violence.”

Last night, a gunman fired shots at the Bacho police station. No officers were injured. Bullets from the gun hit a power pole, signboard and a parked car outside the station. Officers investigating the scene found round 20 spent cartridges of M16 and 9mm ammunition by a nearby home.

The Bacho police chief Dulyaman Yaena suspects the shooting is related to an incident from over the weekend where a grenade exploded at a police residence in the Rueso district. The explosion damaged 3 vehicles. No one was injured.

In another incident over the weekend, 2 rangers were injured in a bomb explosion while riding in a pickup truck in the Rangae district. Rangers called to the scene to investigate found pieces of an improvised explosive device, or IED, made from a 25 kilogram gas cylinder. The rangers were sent to Rangae Hospital.

A police checkpoint between Narathiwat and Pattani was ambushed on Saturday. Assailants fired 20 shots at police. No one was injured.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Grumpy John

    Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    I think the solution to the problem is simple. All moslums in Thailand return to Malaysia from whence their forebears came many decades ago. Build a fence (Israeli style) along the Southern border, have a guard post every kilometre, have sound detectors, CCTV cameras and real mine fields and have a shoot to kill policy for those that force entry. Only allow Malaysians 7 day tourist visas obtainable from the Thai embassy. No VOA.

    This is probably the only way it’s going to stop the violence and killing.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    All border security, and control will be bypassed with a thin rectangle objet – a brown envelope.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Insurgency

5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Monday, February 1, 2021

By

5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

5 police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in Narathiwat, a predominantly Muslim province bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency.

Officers were on their way to investigate a fire at a cell tower in the Si Sakhon district when a bomb planted under the road exploded, injuring 5 officers and damaging their pickup truck. The officers were sent to the Si Sakhon Hospital and are now in stable condition.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team investigated the site. They say the bomb was planted under the road and wired to a 25 kilogram liquefied petroleum gas cylinder. Narathiwat deputy police chief Suthon Sukwiset says he suspects the bomb was ignited using a radio signal.

“The bombing could be a coordinated attack on officials planned by an unknown group of insurgents… Earlier that morning, an unknown suspect had set fire to a cell tower using motorcycle’s tyres as fuel, probably in an attempt to lure officials into the bomb trap.”

Threats were made to Buddhists and soldiers in the area and 2 cell phone towers for True and Dtac were set on fire before the explosion yesterday morning. A cloth banner was hung from a bridge in the Si Sakhon district which read “Buddhist Thais are not allowed to hunt in this area for Muslims to make their living.” In another threat, “Soldiers get out” was spray painted on the road between Si Sakhon and Chanae districts.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Continue Reading

Insurgency

Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 months ago

on

Thursday, December 24, 2020

By

Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.

The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Continue Reading

Insurgency

Southern insurgency State of Emergency order extended another 3 months

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 months ago

on

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

By

Southern insurgency State of Emergency order extended another 3 months | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

With ongoing violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in the South, the State of Emergency in the Southern provinces Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani has been extended by the Cabinet for another 3 months, from December 20 to March 19.

While the ethnic and religious conflict dates back to 1948, the 3 provinces bordering Malaysia have been plagued with violence since the early 2000s with drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and even pirate raids.

In recent months, a number of rangers, police and locals in the South have been killed or injured from ambush shootings and roadside bombs.

The order, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to combat Covid-19, allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Only a few districts are excluded from the emergency order: Srisakhon, Su-Ngai Kolok and Sukirin in Narathiwat as well as Maikaen and Maelan in Pattani and Betong in Yala.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Continue Reading
