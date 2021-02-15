Insurgency
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Multiple shootings and attacks on rangers and police officers were reported over the weekend in Narathiwat, a province in Thailand’s deep south bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence for years due to the religious separatist insurgency. In one recent report, the Bangkok Post said the attacks are part of a “fresh wave of southern violence.”
Last night, a gunman fired shots at the Bacho police station. No officers were injured. Bullets from the gun hit a power pole, signboard and a parked car outside the station. Officers investigating the scene found round 20 spent cartridges of M16 and 9mm ammunition by a nearby home.
The Bacho police chief Dulyaman Yaena suspects the shooting is related to an incident from over the weekend where a grenade exploded at a police residence in the Rueso district. The explosion damaged 3 vehicles. No one was injured.
In another incident over the weekend, 2 rangers were injured in a bomb explosion while riding in a pickup truck in the Rangae district. Rangers called to the scene to investigate found pieces of an improvised explosive device, or IED, made from a 25 kilogram gas cylinder. The rangers were sent to Rangae Hospital.
A police checkpoint between Narathiwat and Pattani was ambushed on Saturday. Assailants fired 20 shots at police. No one was injured.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Insurgency
5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion
5 police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in Narathiwat, a predominantly Muslim province bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency.
Officers were on their way to investigate a fire at a cell tower in the Si Sakhon district when a bomb planted under the road exploded, injuring 5 officers and damaging their pickup truck. The officers were sent to the Si Sakhon Hospital and are now in stable condition.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team investigated the site. They say the bomb was planted under the road and wired to a 25 kilogram liquefied petroleum gas cylinder. Narathiwat deputy police chief Suthon Sukwiset says he suspects the bomb was ignited using a radio signal.
“The bombing could be a coordinated attack on officials planned by an unknown group of insurgents… Earlier that morning, an unknown suspect had set fire to a cell tower using motorcycle’s tyres as fuel, probably in an attempt to lure officials into the bomb trap.”
Threats were made to Buddhists and soldiers in the area and 2 cell phone towers for True and Dtac were set on fire before the explosion yesterday morning. A cloth banner was hung from a bridge in the Si Sakhon district which read “Buddhist Thais are not allowed to hunt in this area for Muslims to make their living.” In another threat, “Soldiers get out” was spray painted on the road between Si Sakhon and Chanae districts.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Insurgency
Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.
The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Insurgency
Southern insurgency State of Emergency order extended another 3 months
With ongoing violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in the South, the State of Emergency in the Southern provinces Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani has been extended by the Cabinet for another 3 months, from December 20 to March 19.
While the ethnic and religious conflict dates back to 1948, the 3 provinces bordering Malaysia have been plagued with violence since the early 2000s with drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and even pirate raids.
In recent months, a number of rangers, police and locals in the South have been killed or injured from ambush shootings and roadside bombs.
The order, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to combat Covid-19, allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
Only a few districts are excluded from the emergency order: Srisakhon, Su-Ngai Kolok and Sukirin in Narathiwat as well as Maikaen and Maelan in Pattani and Betong in Yala.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Thais pray at Bangkok’s shrine of love during Valentine’s weekend
CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood
Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 14
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island
Thai and Chinese officials come together for Chinese New Year
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
- Chon Buri2 days ago
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
- Economy2 days ago
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
- Bangkok3 days ago
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Grumpy John
Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:34 pm
I think the solution to the problem is simple. All moslums in Thailand return to Malaysia from whence their forebears came many decades ago. Build a fence (Israeli style) along the Southern border, have a guard post every kilometre, have sound detectors, CCTV cameras and real mine fields and have a shoot to kill policy for those that force entry. Only allow Malaysians 7 day tourist visas obtainable from the Thai embassy. No VOA.
This is probably the only way it’s going to stop the violence and killing.
Toby Andrews
Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:57 pm
All border security, and control will be bypassed with a thin rectangle objet – a brown envelope.