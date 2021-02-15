image
image
Thailand

Thais pray at Bangkok’s shrine of love during Valentine’s weekend

Thais pray at Bangkok's shrine of love during Valentine's weekend
PHOTO: Caitlin Ashworth
While couples went out on dates and romantic outings for Valentine’s Day, some single Thais prayed to the God of Love. Kneeling on red hearts taped to the ground by the Trimurti Shrine, people placed their hands together in the “wai” position and held their offerings of red roses and incense between their palms.

Hundreds of Thais seeking love crowded the area for an event last Friday, just a couple days before Valentine’s Day. The sacred site for the Hindu god of love outside Bangkok’s Central World in the heart of the city’s bustling shopping district between Chit Lom and Silom BTS stations.

Offerings including red candles, red roses and red incense sticks can be purchased together for 100 baht at the shrine. Those that want to make an extra donation bring a bottle of red Fanta. Those praying to Trimurti introduce themselves to the god and give details about their ideal lover. One Thai woman told the Thaiger that many will tell the god the full name and address of the person they would like to attract.

PHOTO: Caitlin Ashworth

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
PHOTO: Post Today

143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand’s coronavirus death toll is now at 82. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported a total of 24,714 Covid-19 infections. There are 1,749 active Covid-19 cases.

A 62 year old Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A 78 year old Thai from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of asthma and high blood pressure.

The number of active cases in Thailand is on a download slope as health officials have lessened active testing efforts in high risk areas, primarily in Samut Sakhon. The aggressive mass testing campaign had screened thousands, resulting hundreds of cases were reported each day. Most were asymptomatic.

A new Covid-19 cluster is reported in Pathum Thani, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. Around 200 recent infections are related to open-air fresh markets in the province, he says. Markets linked to the outbreak are closed and vendors are being tested.

Low ceilings and inadequate ventilation contributed to the spread of the virus at the markets, Natapanu says. It would get hot and people would take off their face masks because it was uncomfortable. Natapanu adds that poor ventilation can increase the risk of virus transmission.

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | News by The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of February 13, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: CCSA

Crime

Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood

Police search for "ninja thief" in Nonthaburi neighbourhood
PHOTO: nokgrajoknews

Police are searching for a suspect who many are calling a “ninja thief” after a series of robberies in a neighbourhood in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, where a robber entered the homes through top floor windows. Residents have put up posters in the neighbourhood with an image of a ninja, warning others about the robberies.

So far, 10 robberies were reported in the area. The incidents appear to be related. Residents say the “ninja thief” enters homes through the top floor windows and steals small, but valuable items like jewelry and watches. In the latest home invasion, the homeowners say there was no valuable jewelry to steal, so the intruder left poop in their toilet.

One homeowner says that after hearing about robberies in the neighbourhood, he checked a box where he keeps his valuables and found that 100,000 baht worth of jewelry and other valuables were missing.

Thai Visa describes the neighbourhood as a “swanky estate” with homes costing around 5 million baht and up. The homes are gated and have security systems.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant

Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant
PHOTO: Thai PBS

A Thai national, who is in quarantine after returning from Tanzania, is infected with the South Africa strain of Covid-19, a variant of the virus known to be more contagious and believed to be resistant to some vaccines. The Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong says health officials are closely monitoring the situation and a rapid screening process will be applied to those arriving from areas at high risk of the South Africa variant.

The 41 year old Thai gem trader had travelled to Tanzania for business. He then travelled to Ethiopia and returned to Thailand on January 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those arriving in Thailand. Opas says the new variant is more infectious, but is less severe. He assures the public that no medical staff have been infected while treating the patient.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation following concerns the South Africa variant may have reached Thailand… Mutations, such as the G variant from England, may make the virus spread faster but they are less severe.”

A preliminary report shows that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only provides limited protection against the new South Africa strain of the virus. Following the report, the South African government halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS

