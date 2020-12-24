Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home | The Thaiger

image
Insurgency

Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

46 mins ago

 on 

Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
PHOTO: MGR Online
A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.

The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

