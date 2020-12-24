CCSA Update: 67 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

67 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in a daily briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Health officials say 58 of those cases are local transmissions with all but 3 of the local cases linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster” around a seafood market in Mahachai, a major fishing hub in Thailand.

In the past week, more than 1,200 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for the coronavirus, largely affecting a migrant community in the area. Recent tests on the migrant workers are not included in the CCSA daily report. The Department of Disease Control will report on the results at a later time.

Health officials rolled out mass testing after the spike in cases. The Samut Sakhon public health chief even traded posts with the Phangna health chief, an epidemiologist who was called in to handle the local outbreak.

Out of the new cases reported by the CCSA today, 1 case is a 19 year old Cambodian woman who was detained near the Thai-Cambodia border for crossing illegally. She was asymptomatic. Cambodia has reported 363 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to Worldometers, Cambodia only has 14 active Covid-19 cases.

The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

