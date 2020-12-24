CCSA Update: 67 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 67 new Covid-19 cases
67 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in a daily briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Health officials say 58 of those cases are local transmissions with all but 3 of the local cases linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster” around a seafood market in Mahachai, a major fishing hub in Thailand.
In the past week, more than 1,200 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for the coronavirus, largely affecting a migrant community in the area. Recent tests on the migrant workers are not included in the CCSA daily report. The Department of Disease Control will report on the results at a later time.
Health officials rolled out mass testing after the spike in cases. The Samut Sakhon public health chief even traded posts with the Phangna health chief, an epidemiologist who was called in to handle the local outbreak.
Out of the new cases reported by the CCSA today, 1 case is a 19 year old Cambodian woman who was detained near the Thai-Cambodia border for crossing illegally. She was asymptomatic. Cambodia has reported 363 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to Worldometers, Cambodia only has 14 active Covid-19 cases.
The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
Despite a record high in Covid-19 cases, the Thai government has declared no national lockdown. Provinces are now classified on a colour-scale depending on the level of risk for Covid-19.
The vast majority of cases are concentrated in Samut Sakhon around a seafood market in Mahachai, a major fishing hub in Thailand. In earlier reports, health officials said 90% of the cases are asymptomatic. More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon, largely affecting a migrant community in the area.
Red (high risk for Covid-19): Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19): Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19): Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections are classified as green.
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will host a special meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today, to debate potential additional disease prevention measures. Having seemingly gone months without a case of community transmission, Thailand finds itself in the grip of a sudden Covid-19 outbreak, linked to illegal migrants.
Officials are currently insisting there is no talk of a nationwide lockdown, although a number of provinces have imposed their own versions. Provincial officials in Samut Sakhon, centre of the outbreak, have declared the province a “quarantine area” until January 3. All sports stadia, parks, schools and other educational institutions are shut. Restaurants can only offer a takeaway service, while grocery shops must remain closed between the hours of 10pm and 5am.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring provinces of Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan have both gone into lockdown until January 4, closing all public spaces and cancelling New Year celebrations and other events. The northern province of Chiang Mai has imposed a lockdown on the 3 sub-districts of Tha Ton, Malika, and Mae Ai.
Today’s meeting of the CCSA will debate the introduction of tougher restrictions, aimed at combatting any further spread of the Covid-19 virus. There has been no indication of what these measures might look like but, in response to social media rumours and speculation, officials insist a national lockdown is not on the agenda.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers
As demand for face masks spikes amid a new Covid-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, the Commerce Ministry has conducted checks on pharmacies and other retailers to ensure pricing is fair and there is no hoarding of supplies.
Permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit says officials carried out spot-checks on 573 retailers yesterday and found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Masks are being sold for 2.50 baht each, or between 50 and 125 baht for a pack of 50, depending on the quality and brand.
While there is nothing to indicate that face masks are being hoarded, Boonyarit says some retailers are running low on stock, due to the increased demand. He insists there is no reason to panic-buy or stockpile, pointing out that the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon still has sufficient supplies to meet demand.
Thailand has 30 factories producing face masks, capable of churning out around 5 million a day. It’s understood the Internal Trade Department has asked manufacturers to step up production as a precaution.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
