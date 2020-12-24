Events
Bangkok’s Christmas – The Thai capital gets out the tinsel | VIDEO
Christmas is a time to rejoice, a chance for families to come together, for Christians to celebrate and for Thais, to get out the tinsel and dress up Bangkok.
A trip along Bangkok’s shopping centre strip reveals a winter wonderland of eclectic displays and dazzling decorations.
What’s amazing about all this is that Thailand is, mostly, a Buddhist country where 90% of the country visit a temple and worship the Enlightened One, Lord Buddha. The western celebration of Christmas wasn’t really a thing in Thailand until westerners started visiting Thailand in numbers in the 80s and 80s. Since then there’s been a growing trend for shopping centres to go into overdrive with their Christmas decorations.
In some cases it seems to have become a competition between some of the larger shopping centres. And not just along the Sukhumvit shopping strip. It’s now become a thing at any large shopping centre where westerners are likely to congregate.
Of course there’s a thoroughly commercial reason for all this tinsel and fake snow. As a tourist destination, well not so much this year, Christmas is a big time for shopping sales.
And, although we’re sure most Thais have little idea about the stories and meaning behind the Christmas tradition, they certainly get into the spirit of it and love to see Santa as much as anyone else.
Around Bangkok each year you will start to see the roll out of the Christmas decorations any time after October… certainly a lot longer than the 12 days of Christmas and certainly past new year.
Luckily most of this tacky plastic will get re-used each year and usually involve sizeable investments from the centre owners. So expect to see more of Christmas around Thailand’s shopping districts in the years to come.
Bangkok
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
A cosmetic surgeon is sentenced to 5 years in prison for the death of a woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the anaesthetic during a facelift procedure.
The Thai Criminal Court sentenced the 51 year old Thanapol Thongprasert, who ran a clinic in Bangkok, to jail for recklessness causing the death of 72 year old Nattamol Prachaseri , establishing a medical facility without permission and operating without permission.
During the facelift procedure back in 2018, the doctor injected the patient with 12cc of anaesthetic without asking the patient if she was allergic to any medicine. Natthamol had a severe allergic reaction. Her lips swelled. Her fingers turned green. Her breathing appeared to stop.
To treat the reaction, the doctor pumped the patient’s chest with medicine. In the trial, this was understood to cause broken ribs, ruptured liver and internal bleeding leading to the patient’s death.
The doctor initially had a longer sentence, but the court shortened the sentence after the doctor’s confession. The patient’s daughter says the family has also filed for 200 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok
If you live in Bangkok and you’re a fan of all things Christmas, you won’t want to miss out on some of the best light installations in the capital. With the city alive with Christmas decorations, trees, and Santa installations, here’s a round-up of some of the must-see attractions.
Let’s Celebrate at Central Embassy
Santa Claus is everywhere at this shopping mall in the Pathum Wan district (during breaks between preparations at the North Pole). Big, small, and somewhere in between, Santa can be seen throughout the mall, but it’s the huge Christmas tree decorated with manmade snow that steals the limelight. An ice-skating park and a rotating candy tree that’s 14 metres tall completes the offering.
Bangkok Illumination 2020 at IconSiam
Another mall celebrating all things Christmas is IconSiam, on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. A lighting installation that runs the length of the promenade marks the year end festivities and the mall’s second anniversary, with sparkling Christmas trees and decorations inspired by Thai architecture. Artwork from New York-based graphic designer Mike Perry is set to be the highlight of the display.
Awakening Bangkok 2020
The Awakening Bangkok spectacle is being organised by Time Out Bangkok and takes place in the Charoenkrung area of the capital. High-tech light installations will illuminate the neighbourhood’s attractions, including the Grand Postal Building, the Prince Theatre, the retail outlet O.P. Place, and the community arts space, Warehouse 30.
The EmQuartier & The Emporium
With candy canes and gifts everywhere, the focus at the Emporium shopping mall in the Khlong Toei district is on colour and magic. And while you’re in the area, a selfie by the huge tree in front of the EmQuartier is worth the trip alone. It looks amazing during the day and spectacular at night. Inside the twin Emquartier shopping zones are resplendent with pink-themed Christmas decorations. Definitely a festive theme for shoppers this year. There’s also a very-Christmassy crossway link between EmQuartier and Emporium.
Siam Paragon
One of Bangkok’s largest and swishest shopping malls, Siam Paragon, in the Pathum Wan district, is all lit-up for the festivities, including a huge tunnel of illuminated palm trees, to bring a touch of the tropics to Christmas. They always do Christmas well. You can walk straight into Siam Paragon from the Siam BTS station.
Or, really, any of the other large shopping malls, especially the ones along the Sukhumvit shopping strip.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has closed all 437 municipal schools and 292 nurseries in the capital, amid confirmation of an additional 121 cases of Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon. The central province has become a hotspot of local transmission, with infection primarily concentrated on its migrant worker population.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang adds that most city officials have been ordered to work from home, calling on private companies and other government agencies to follow suit.
“We only have 4 weeks to control the disease. Global statistics show that 88% of outbreaks spread to become more severe. But if we can control the Samut Sakhon outbreak in 4 weeks, we may join the 12% that snuffed out the threat. Hence the meeting passed a resolution that 437 BMA-run schools and 299 child centres will be closed for 12 days to reduce social mixing, starting from December 24.”
Thai PBS World reports that Surasak Pholyoungsong, deputy governor of Samut Sakhon, has confirmed that total infections in the province now stand at 1,184. Of those, 55 are Thai nationals and the remainder are Burmese workers. 76 people, including 4 migrant workers, are receiving hospital treatment. To date, 9,417 people have been tested for the virus, with 5,292 results returned. Officials plan to test at least 10,300 people.
Migrant workers are currently being quarantined in the fish market where they worked, in a bid to prevent any further community transmission. Surasak says healthcare workers from Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital are working with local officials to arrange accommodation and food for the workers.
Meanwhile, a Korean food outlet in the Siam Centre shopping district has had to close for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfection after a staff member tested positive for the virus. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the employee had visited Samut Sakhon in the days before the outbreak. Other staff members have all tested negative but have been placed on leave for 14 days and asked to monitor their health in that time.
