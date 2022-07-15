Full Moon Party in South Thailand Tonight, Bangkok Airways flights full

Another Full Moon Party in South Thailand’s island of Koh Phang Ngan is happening tonight (Friday) amidst the country’s five-day holiday. Thai news outlet Naewna reported that all Bangkok Airways flights to Koh Samui Airport were filled to capacity today. Many tourists fly there before making their way to Koh Phang Ngan in Surat Thani province. The tourists are mainly young people and families.

Surat Thani’s Donsak pier was also filled with tourists waiting to board a ferry to Koh Phan Ngan for the party tonight, according to an executive of Lomprayah Speed ​​Boat Co. Ltd. The executive, Korn Piankoh, said that the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan, and Koh Tao are buzzing with tourism right now.

Last week, the Surat Thani office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand estimated that over 70,000 visitors would arrive in the province during the long holiday. The TAT predicted that this would rake in about 833 million baht in tourism revenue for the province.

The long holiday is a lucky break for tourism with Asanha Bucha Day (a holiday celebrating the Buddha’s first sermon) falling on a Wednesday, followed by Buddhist Lent Day on Thursday, triggering an easy-to-skip Friday and then the weekend – 5 days for a getaway in Thailand.

A similar tourism rush came in April when the Full Moon Party fell directly after the Songkran holiday and Surat Thani once again saw huge throngs of tourists flock to the islands. That month, 10,000+ tourists arrived on the shores of Haad Rin for the party. When the Full Moon Party happened again in June, that number doubled to 20,000. We’ll soon see how many attend the party this time.

SOURCE: Naewna