Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports | The Thaiger

Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports
PHOTO: INN News
Five Burmese, carrying fake passports to try and enter into Thailand, have been arrested at the Ranong checkpoint. Border control police reported the arrest of 22 years old San MG, 30 years old Hla Thein, 42 years old Nu Saw, 30 years old Than Tun, and 36 years old Aung Saw.
They were arrested on October 13 by officers at the Sapan Bla checkpoint in Ranong, southern Thailand. They presented their passports to the officials but something wasn’t right, according to the Immigration officers. Officials ran their passports through the Biometrics system. The information showed that their travelling history into Thailand didn’t match the passports. They were also using different pictures registered in the system.
The 5 suspects were invited to the Ranong Immigration office. The passports had a stripe on some of the pages, as usual on Burmese passports, but there was no printed “Republic of the Union of Myanmar”, revealing that they were fake passports. The suspects admitted that they wanted to come and work in Thailand. The group found an agent and paid him 22,000 baht each to get into Thailand.
The agent met them and handed them their fake passports. On pages 10, 12, and 13 were immigration stamps, but the 5 had never travelled into Thailand before. Investigations revealed that a boat driver, Htay Myint, also Burmese delivered the 5 suspects from Koh Song to Ranong Province.
Htay Myint stated that he was hired to pick up the 5 men at the Koh Song Pier and deliver them to Sapan Bla Pier. The man met them along with a payment of 350 baht for the boat trip. The police are continue to investigate the case and source the fake passports.
SOURCE: INN News | Thai Residents.com
News
Army hunting man who shot dog with a spear gun in southern Thailand
A man who shot and seriously injured a dog with a spear gun is being hunted by army officers in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.
The man is accused of shooting the dog twice, with the arrows piercing its liver and stomach. The “Smiledog Home Hatyai” Facebook page says the dog is named Mee Dum.
Photo:Smiledog Home Hatyai
It was rushed to a Hat Yai veterinary clinic to have the arrows removed and for ongoing medical care.
The perpetrator is believed to be a solider from the Senanarong army barracks and it’s reported that he was involved in raising fighting cocks.
Representatives from the Smiledog Home are expected to file an animal cruelty charge with local police.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
News
30 dolphins greet visitors to Similan Islands
Tourists were treated to the sight of a school of dolphins in the Similan Islands off the Phang Nga coast on Sunday.
Tour organisers said that around 30 dolphins swam close to the boat six or seven miles offshore, creating excitement for passengers. It was the first time dolphins had been seen in the vicinity since October 15.
The Similan Islands National Park director said they were bottlenose dolphins and were among several species now returning to the area following a five-year closure of the park for environmental rehabilitation. Food is again plentiful there for them, he said.
Tourists are forbidden to feed wildlife lest the free handouts alter the animals’ natural behaviour, and the park’s waters are also very sensitive to contamination from human disease and marine debris, according to the director.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
News
Whale freed by drilling team in Gulf of Thailand
On Saturday six drilling team members at Erawan offshore field spent about 30 minutes cutting a rope tied to the tail of a Bryde’s whale that apparently swam towards the structure seeking help, according to the Bangkok Post.
The rope was believed to have been tied to its tail by fishermen after the whale became trapped in a net, but the whale managed to escape, dragging the rope with it.
The rescue mission’s account was posted on Facebook and drew widespread praise. “Thumbs up for you guys. It wasn’t an easy job,” one commentator wrote.
The platform is about 140 kilometres off the shore of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.
One worker, who filmed the operation, said it took place at 2pm on Saturday, and that all staff members were overjoyed to save the whale.
Photo: Nat Panupong Taps
Another staff at the platform said the whale was about five metres long and weighed 200 kilogrammes. The operation took around 30 minutes in rough seas before the team was finally able to cut the rope from the whale’s tail, he added.
Bryde’s whales have been sighted in many areas in the Gulf of Thailand, the latest one about two weeks ago off the central province of Prachuap Khirikhan. The Marine and Coastal Resources Department says the sightings indicate the richness of marine resources in the gulf.
In April, another drilling team from the same company rescued a stranded dog found at sea about 200 km from shore. The dog was later named Boonrod and adopted by a Chevron official working at the platform, who took the pet home with him to Khon Kaen province during his work leave.
Posted by Nat Panupong Taps on Saturday, 19 October 2019
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
