Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports | The Thaiger

Five Burmese, carrying fake passports to try and enter into Thailand, have been arrested at the Ranong checkpoint. Border control police reported the arrest of 22 years old San MG, 30 years old Hla Thein, 42 years old Nu Saw, 30 years old Than Tun, and 36 years old Aung Saw.

They were arrested on October 13 by officers at the Sapan Bla checkpoint in Ranong, southern Thailand. They presented their passports to the officials but something wasn’t right, according to the Immigration officers. Officials ran their passports through the Biometrics system. The information showed that their travelling history into Thailand didn’t match the passports. They were also using different pictures registered in the system.

The 5 suspects were invited to the Ranong Immigration office. The passports had a stripe on some of the pages, as usual on Burmese passports, but there was no printed “Republic of the Union of Myanmar”, revealing that they were fake passports. The suspects admitted that they wanted to come and work in Thailand. The group found an agent and paid him 22,000 baht each to get into Thailand.

The agent met them and handed them their fake passports. On pages 10, 12, and 13 were immigration stamps, but the 5 had never travelled into Thailand before. Investigations revealed that a boat driver, Htay Myint, also Burmese delivered the 5 suspects from Koh Song to Ranong Province.

Htay Myint stated that he was hired to pick up the 5 men at the Koh Song Pier and deliver them to Sapan Bla Pier. The man met them along with a payment of 350 baht for the boat trip. The police are continue to investigate the case and source the fake passports.

SOURCE: INN News | Thai Residents.com