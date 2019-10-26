Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation | The Thaiger

Pattaya Tourist Police have begun an investigation into suspected illegal tour guides after a video of a frustrated bus driver arguing with the guides went viral on social media.

The Pattaya News reports that the bus was carrying Chinese tourists and the video shows the driver asking the tour guides where they wanted to go.

The guides appear to be poorly informed and can’t decide where they should be going, at which point the driver gets angry.

It’s reported that on arrival at Sri Racha Tiger Zoo the previous day, the tour guides asked the driver to take them somewhere else, then left him waiting for a long period of time. The driver has reported the guides to police, accusing them of working illegally.

The profession of tour guide in Thailand is restricted to those of Thai nationality only and there is no work permit available to enable non-Thais to carry out this role.

The police investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: thepattayanews