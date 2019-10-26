Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation
Pattaya Tourist Police have begun an investigation into suspected illegal tour guides after a video of a frustrated bus driver arguing with the guides went viral on social media.
The Pattaya News reports that the bus was carrying Chinese tourists and the video shows the driver asking the tour guides where they wanted to go.
The guides appear to be poorly informed and can’t decide where they should be going, at which point the driver gets angry.
It’s reported that on arrival at Sri Racha Tiger Zoo the previous day, the tour guides asked the driver to take them somewhere else, then left him waiting for a long period of time. The driver has reported the guides to police, accusing them of working illegally.
The profession of tour guide in Thailand is restricted to those of Thai nationality only and there is no work permit available to enable non-Thais to carry out this role.
The police investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: thepattayanews
Central Thailand
Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya
Police in Pattaya have issued an arrest warrant for a 38 year old Korean man, named as Keunhei Park, who is the chief suspect in the stabbing of another Korean national.
The Pattaya News reports that the victim is an expat man who was stabbed seventeen times in the early hours of Thursday morning.
He is understood to have undergone life-saving surgery but remains in a coma and in critical condition. Previous reports have named him as Park Jin-hyung and he is believed to be 28 years old.
Thai police say they have alerted immigration authorities, border checkpoints, and South Korean officials, and have issued a photograph of the wanted man.
They say he is believed to be armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should call the police immediately.
UPDATE – The Korean stabbing victim, Park Jin-hyung, is now out of a coma, but still in critical condition.
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: thepattayanews
Bangkok
Six top officials sacked on King’s orders
His Majesty the King has sacked six senior palace officials attached to Royal Guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, stripping them of their rank and recalling their royal insignias, citing severe disciplinary misconduct and accusing them of exploiting their positions for personal gain. The dismissals were announced in two royal commands, reported Wednesday October 23 by the Royal Gazette.
The first command ordered that Lieutenant General Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations, saying he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state. The order took effect retroactive to September 1.
The second command, also dated October 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials, who were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.
They are Major General Khun Tharinee Rodson, Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, Major General Warinporn Kanisornsophon, Lieutenant Peera Mongkolchairerk, and Lieutenant Chayanan Pangsang, all attached to units of the Royal Guard.
The command cited their deploable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Lieutenant General Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.
The command took effect retroactive to Tuesday.
Earlier in the week His Majesty stripped Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort title as well as her military rank, due to her “undesirable behaviour” as a Royal servant and being disloyal to the Royal Family.
The statement said Sineenat was against the appointment of Queen Suthida and gave orders under the name of Their Majesties for personal benefit. She also reportedly engaged in activities without His Majesty’s approval, causing confusion among the public.
SOURCES: bangkokpost.com
Central Thailand
One dead, three in coma, ten seriously ill after drinking moonshine mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi
A dangerous concoction of herbal alcohol known as ya dong, mixed with poisonous toad blood, has left one man dead, three others in a coma, and ten seriously ill in Chonburi province.
The Pattaya News reports that the incident happened in the sub-district of Samet, with local police notified after a man was found dead at Samet temple on Monday evening.
He was named as 47 year old Winai Promsri and his death is being blamed on drinking herbal alcohol mixed with blood from a poisonous toad. A local Samet doctor has urged people not to consume any part of an animal that would not normally be eaten.
The man who sold the bootleg alcohol from his shop is now on the run. The Pattaya News reports that in the last three days, three people have been left in coma after drinking the alcohol, with ten others seriously ill after buying ya dong from a stall.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
