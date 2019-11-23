4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

South
4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south
WARNING: Some readers will find the story upsetting
PHOTOS: Khaosod
An upsetting video was been posted online showing almost 4,000 chickens being destroyed by being buried alive. They were thrown in one by one into a pit filled with mud. Many Netizens slammed the authorities saying this is extremely cruel and questioned whether it was necessary to deal with the issue in such a cruel manner. The video, dated November 22, shows officials from the Songkhla Animal Quarantine Station in Hat Yai District destroying the 4,000 chickens that had been smuggled in from Malaysia the day before.
Officials chose to kill them all by burying them alive in an area behind the Animal Quarantine Office where illegal animals are put to death.
Netizens question if this gruesome method is justified. The chickens are thrown into a muddy pit full of water. The chicken’s struggle whilst the rest of the chickens are then thrown in on top slowly filling up the pit. The ones that survive from drowning are then covered over with dirt.
The Khaosod News Team was informed by the Songkhla Animal Quarantine that there were 3,984 chickens buried alive. The chickens were seized from a group that smuggled many truckloads of chickens in from Malaysia through the border on November 19, according to Thai Resident.
After the chickens were seized by customs, they were taken to the Quarantine office for 1 day before being buried and suffocated. Officials who were watch said it took many hours to kill all of the chickens as the pit had to be dug into the ground and it was also raining.
According to the Animal Epidemics Act, Poultry animals that were illegally smuggled into the country must be destroyed to protect it from entering the market as a protection according to the Avian Influenza Universal Precautions. But it turns out the officials took the wrong action to kill the chickens.
According to the Declaration in 2019 from the Department of Livestock Development, animals, especially poultry, are to be destroyed with the principle of Euthanasia also referred to as Mercy Killing.
This is to poison the animals, chemical injection or inhalation, or to pull the neck, killing methods that aim for a quick, painless death. The DLD has issued a “please explain” order to the Songkhla Animal Quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Insurgency
Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south
Two men suspected of being Islamic insurgents have been shot dead by security forces in Pattani, southern Thailand. The two militants were believed to be members of the National Revolutionary Front,
Thai PBS World reports that officials received a tip-off that the men were hiding out at a property in Khlong Tan Yong. The house was surrounded by the military and police, with local religious leaders assisting to persuade the men to give themselves up.
It’s understood the house remained surrounded for three hours but both men refused to surrender, instead shooting at security forces.
Officials returned fire, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until they entered the property and found both men dead and in possession of two handguns. The men’s fingerprints have been taken and are being processed in order to identify them and determine if they’ve been involved in any other violent incidents.
Speaking to the media, the owner of the house claimed both men had asked for permission to remain there overnight. She claims she cooperated as she feared they would harm her family if she didn’t help.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat
PHOTO: A similar roadside bomb attack in Narathiwat on July 16 this year. – Bangkok Post
Three policemen have been injured, one of them seriously, by a bomb believed to have been planted by insurgents in the southern border province of Narathiwat. The three officers were part of a team of six traffic police deployed at a checkpoint. The bomb was placed near a roadside tree.
Soldiers and police immediately rushed to help the wounded officers, who were found bleeding and laying on the road. They were rushed to hospital, and the police sergeant who sustained the most serious injuries was later transferred by helicopter to Songkhla Nakharin Hospital in Hat Yai.
A message, purportedly from the Barisan Revolusi Nasionale insurgent group, was later posted on social media, threatening to target all defence volunteers, claiming they “are part of Siam’s armed forces”.
The warning urged all volunteers to quit or “face the consequences”. But the message was not verified verified as authentic by security officials.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face”
PHOTO: Nujaree Raekrun
A man remains on the run after killing his son-in-law, having never forgiven him for not turning up to the wedding party laid on for him and the man’s daughter three years ago. The Bangkok Post reports that Narong Krainara shot 34 year old Sarawut Phonhiran on Tuesday night, at a house in the Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.
It’s understood both men had a falling out three years ago, when Sarawut was to marry Narong’s daughter, Monthip. Narong arranged a wedding party for the couple, sending out invitations to guests.
However, Sarawut never showed up at the party, instead moving with his bride to live in another district. This rejection brought shame on Narong, causing him to lose face (in Thai culture) and hold a long-standing grudge against his son-in-law.
Narong’s daughter Monthip had recently returned to the family home after a dispute with her husband. When Sarawut followed her in an attempt at a reconciliation, an argument broke out with Monthip’s father.
When questioned by police later, Monthip and her mother, 41 year old Noonai Krainara, said Narong kicked his son-in-law, then pulled out a pistol and hit Sarawut in the head with it before shooting him in the chest as he lay in a hammock.
The shooting was witnessed by both Noonai and Monthip, who is understood to be pregnant with the couple’s second child. A 2 year old girl is also reported to have been in the house at the time. Narong’s whereabouts are currently unknown, with the chief of Tung Yai police, Chokdee Rakwattanapong, confirming a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
