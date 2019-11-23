Connect with us

South

4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

 on

4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

WARNING: Some readers will find the story upsetting

PHOTOS: Khaosod

An upsetting video was been posted online showing almost 4,000 chickens being destroyed by being buried alive. They were thrown in one by one into a pit filled with mud. Many Netizens slammed the authorities saying this is extremely cruel and questioned whether it was necessary to deal with the issue in such a cruel manner. The video, dated November 22, shows officials from the Songkhla Animal Quarantine Station in Hat Yai District destroying the 4,000 chickens that had been smuggled in from Malaysia the day before.

Officials chose to kill them all by burying them alive in an area behind the Animal Quarantine Office where illegal animals are put to death.

Netizens question if this gruesome method is justified. The chickens are thrown into a muddy pit full of water. The chicken’s struggle whilst the rest of the chickens are then thrown in on top slowly filling up the pit. The ones that survive from drowning are then covered over with dirt.

The Khaosod News Team was informed by the Songkhla Animal Quarantine that there were 3,984 chickens buried alive. The chickens were seized from a group that smuggled many truckloads of chickens in from Malaysia through the border on November 19, according to Thai Resident.

After the chickens were seized by customs, they were taken to the Quarantine office for 1 day before being buried and suffocated. Officials who were watch said it took many hours to kill all of the chickens as the pit had to be dug into the ground and it was also raining.

According to the Animal Epidemics Act, Poultry animals that were illegally smuggled into the country must be destroyed to protect it from entering the market as a protection according to the Avian Influenza Universal Precautions. But it turns out the officials took the wrong action to kill the chickens.

According to the Declaration in 2019 from the Department of Livestock Development, animals, especially poultry, are to be destroyed with the principle of Euthanasia also referred to as Mercy Killing.

This is to poison the animals, chemical injection or inhalation, or to pull the neck, killing methods that aim for a quick, painless death. The DLD has issued a “please explain” order to the Songkhla Animal Quarantine.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand's south | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Insurgency

Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

Two men suspected of being Islamic insurgents have been shot dead by security forces in Pattani, southern Thailand. The two militants were believed to be members of the National Revolutionary Front,

Thai PBS World reports that officials received a tip-off that the men were hiding out at a property in Khlong Tan Yong. The house was surrounded by the military and police, with local religious leaders assisting to persuade the men to give themselves up.

It’s understood the house remained surrounded for three hours but both men refused to surrender, instead shooting at security forces.

Officials returned fire, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until they entered the property and found both men dead and in possession of two handguns. The men’s fingerprints have been taken and are being processed in order to identify them and determine if they’ve been involved in any other violent incidents.

Speaking to the media, the owner of the house claimed both men had asked for permission to remain there overnight. She claims she cooperated as she feared they would harm her family if she didn’t help.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Insurgency

Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat | The Thaiger

PHOTO: A similar roadside bomb attack in Narathiwat on July 16 this year. – Bangkok Post

Three policemen have been injured, one of them seriously, by a bomb believed to have been planted by insurgents in the southern border province of Narathiwat. The three officers were part of a team of six traffic police deployed at a checkpoint. The bomb was placed near a roadside tree.

Soldiers and police immediately rushed to help the wounded officers, who were found bleeding and laying on the road. They were rushed to hospital, and the police sergeant who sustained the most serious injuries was later transferred by helicopter to Songkhla Nakharin Hospital in Hat Yai.

A message, purportedly from the Barisan Revolusi Nasionale insurgent group, was later posted on social media, threatening to target all defence volunteers, claiming they “are part of Siam’s armed forces”.

The warning urged all volunteers to quit or “face the consequences”. But the message was not verified verified as authentic by security officials.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face”

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face” | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nujaree Raekrun

A man remains on the run after killing his son-in-law, having never forgiven him for not turning up to the wedding party laid on for him and the man’s daughter three years ago. The Bangkok Post reports that Narong Krainara shot 34 year old Sarawut Phonhiran on Tuesday night, at a house in the Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.

It’s understood both men had a falling out three years ago, when Sarawut was to marry Narong’s daughter, Monthip. Narong arranged a wedding party for the couple, sending out invitations to guests.

However, Sarawut never showed up at the party, instead moving with his bride to live in another district. This rejection brought shame on Narong, causing him to lose face (in Thai culture) and hold a long-standing grudge against his son-in-law.

Narong’s daughter Monthip had recently returned to the family home after a dispute with her husband. When Sarawut followed her in an attempt at a reconciliation, an argument broke out with Monthip’s father.

When questioned by police later, Monthip and her mother, 41 year old Noonai Krainara, said Narong kicked his son-in-law, then pulled out a pistol and hit Sarawut in the head with it before shooting him in the chest as he lay in a hammock.

The shooting was witnessed by both Noonai and Monthip, who is understood to be pregnant with the couple’s second child. A 2 year old girl is also reported to have been in the house at the time. Narong’s whereabouts are currently unknown, with the chief of Tung Yai police, Chokdee Rakwattanapong, confirming a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย24 hours ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 day ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 days ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล

Trending