2 Koh Tao divers awarded for their involvement in the 2018 cave rescue | The Thaiger

South
2 Koh Tao divers awarded for their involvement in the 2018 cave rescue
2 foreign diving instructors in Koh Tao were honored for their role in rescuing the 13young men from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai back in 2018.
More than 100 foreigners involved in the rescue have been granted the Most Admirable Order of Direkgunabhorn, an award granted by the Thai Monarch. A ceremony in Surat Thani was held for the 2 local divers yesterday. The province’s governor awarded Elik Brown from Canada and Ivan Karadzic from Denmark, who are both diving instructors in Koh Tao, with the royal decorations.
Relive the magic moments, and sacrifice, that led to the rescue of the 13 young men at Tham Luang HERE.
On June 23, 2018, the Wild Boar (Mu Pa) football team were wandering through the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai when it started to rain outside. Water inside the cave quickly rose and the boys, all around ages 11 to 16, and their 25 year old coach became trapped in a remote area of the cave. What started as a casual after-training expedition ended up as a huge news story as people from around the world eagerly awaited good news from Northern Thailand.
The search took a week. Divers from all over the world helped in the search. 2 British divers found the boys on a dry perch 5 kilometres from the mouth of the cave. The rescue process took another week and involved a lot of quick thinking and innovation from the rescuers and divers. There was always a high risk that they may not extract the 13 alive.
The mission was eventually successful, but dangerous. A former Thai Navy diver died while placing oxygen tanks along the rescue route. Divers rescuing the boys needed to learn how to administer anti-anxiety medications to the boys keep them calm while they were being carried underwater through tight passages.
Mr Karadzic said he was “delighted and overwhelmed” that the diving teams received special recognition from the Thai Monarch.
Crime
Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics
A 43 year old man was arrested for allegedly producing makeup and packaging it at his home in Hat Yai, Southern Thailand. Police also confiscated about 2 million baht worth of the illegal cosmetics. Both police and health officials gained information about a home in Hat Yai that was allegedly producing and packaging cosmetics for an unregistered brand. When police searched the home, they found multiple types of creams used for skin whitening and for reducing acne as well as jars, boxes and containers for packaging the products. Police filled up 60 cardboard boxes with the seized items, they say. […]
South
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thai immigration officials have arrested 2 Pakistani men who were using fake Thai identification cards. Now the officers have opened an investigation to see if more foreigners might be connected to the case and are living in Thailand with a fake ID. Immigration officials in Pattani, in the far south of Thailand, were recently tipped off about a foreigner with a fake Thai ID who sells a variety of things from clothes to smart phones. When officers found the man in a local village and searched his ID in the database, they discovered a report filed for identity theft by […]
Crime
Murder suspect captured after motorbike crash
Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say a man with 3 arrest warrants, 1 each for for murder, attempted murder and robbery, was caught after a motorcycle incident in the early hours of this morning in the city’s central district. The Surat Thani police chief said that at about 12.10am a motorcycle ran off the road at a bend and slammed into a power post. It happened on the outbound side of Surat Thani-Ban Nasan road in front of the Southland Rubber Company in tambon Makham Tia. The motorcycle’s driver suffered a neck injury. He was helped at […]
