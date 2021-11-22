Singapore Airlines takes international travellers back to Melbourne under VTL

A Singapore Airlines flight boarding international travellers arrived at Melbourne Airport yesterday, making it the first time for Australia to welcome back tourists and international students without having to be quarantined under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Following it, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia would reopen its borders to all immunised Singaporeans on November 21.He added that two-way travel was limited to fully vaccinated Australian citizens among the 25,000 wh0 reside in Singapore, permanent residents, and their immediate families due to border restrictions.

SIA, on other hand, stated on its website that fully vaccinated Singaporeans can also fly from Singapore to Sydney and Melbourne if they match the qualifying conditions without subjecting to quarantine upon arrival from Sunday.

SIA said it will also fly Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Facilitated Flights from Singapore to Darwin for Australian nationals, permanent residents, and their immediate family members until November 27.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia