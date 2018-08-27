Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape

…meanwhile local blogger CSI LA has made contact with an English reporter shedding more light on the English victim’s story.

CSI LA, one of the most popular social media investigative reporting blogs in Thailand, is having its say about the recent reports of an alleged robbery and rape in Koh Tao. The CSI LA page now has more than 810,000 followers and has been ahead of many police investigations in the past and was a major critic of the police investigation and subsequent court case into the murder of young English back-packers Hannah Witheridge and David Miller.

We provide this commentary from CSI LA as their opinion on the matter and not to be considered as a confirmed statement or evidence in the case. It was published in Thai – The Thaiger has translated it including some of the graphics from the Facebook page posting.

The CSI LA page reports that it has spoken to a British reporter who was contacted by the victim and her mother in the UK. The reporter claims that the 19 year old – now revealed to be Isabel Victoria Bakter – has evidence that she was drugged and anally raped, just like Hannah Witheridge.

According to the report on CSI LA, the woman’s mother says that… “before her daughter went travelling she was working as a volunteer at orphan foundation in Sri Lanka for two months. After that she and her friend(s) came to travel in Thailand. The day before she was scheduled to return to England, on June 25, she was drinking with her friend at the Fishbowl Bar and Leo Bar.

After that they both feel drunk. They decided to walk back to their hotel. They remember that a Thai person call her before she fell unconscious. When she woke up she saw the Thai man before he left on a motorbike. She says that her lower part was naked. She claimed that she had been raped though her anus.

The CSI LA report continues… “She walked back to the hotel. Her friend found that her black T-shirt had some sperm of the suspect on it. A friend of hers, a man, says that he had been robbed on the same night.

“After that she went to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station but police say that the incident happened at Koh Tao and that they don’t accept the report for rape but were willing to write a report for the theft.

“After that her daughter flew back to England. She feels so lucky that she is still alive. She went to see a doctor and contact an organisation about the rape. She reported to police at Lewisham with the black T-shirt as evidence.

“Her friend returned to Koh Tao to ask for CCTV footage but police claimed that the CCTV camera was not working on that night.

“Now I am trying to follow up on this with Khun Suttichai to have a live conversation with the mother via Facebook.” (The Thaiger doesn’t know who ‘Khun Suttichai’ refers to.)

Additionally, this information direct from the mother of the victim…

“Our daughter saw medics in Sussex hospital near Gatwick airport, and also her own GP at Cator medical centre. She is under a support worker at the Haven rape crisis centre in Camberwell, London, and has handed the t shirt which had been kept in a closed plastic bag since the morning of the ordeal, along with a full recorded statement to Lewisham police station.”

The Koh Pha Ngan police refuted reports about Isabel’s statement to police HERE.

From my point of view I have found CSI LA to be often reliable, especially in big criminal cases. During the hours and days following the Erawan Shrine bombing in 2015, CSI LA were ahead of police to uncover much of the evidence that eventually surfaced implicating the two people who are currently on trial.

The next step in this he said/she said story should be a DNA test of the alleged perpetrator of the crime in Koh Tao to see if it matches DNA from the black T-Shirt. This will entail co-operation between the British and Royal Thai Police – a relationship strained after the 2015 Koh Tao murder case where UK police became involved. Of particular concern would be the similar locations of this crime to the rape of Hannah Witheridge, the failure of CCTV to be operating, again and the rape allegations being made towards a suspect in the Witheridge/Miller murders.

This morning Khaosod English reported that local police have now been ordered to investigate the alleged sexual assault, even though the victim didn’t make a formal complaint in Thailand.

A regional police commander said Monday he has ordered investigators on the southern island of Koh Tao to look into reports that a British tourist was sexually assaulted there.

While local police insist the alleged victim did not bring a rape complaint to them – an assertion disputed by her family – Maj. Gen. Apichart Boonsriroj said they must work on the case to find out what really happened. Read the rest of their report HERE.