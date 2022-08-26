Koh Samui man busted for allegedly opening illegal venue

One Koh Samui man’s new entertainment venue, which he named ‘Dream Land,’ has turned into the scene of his worst nightmare. Officers from Bo Phut Police station raided Dream Land yesterday, and the owner now faces charges of opening the venue without a permit.

The man, 45 year old Puwanai, also faces charges of selling alcohol over the legal time limit, illegal possession of Baraku, and allowing firearms and drugs into the venue. The police seized one kilogram of Baraku liquid, as well as Baraku paraphernalia.

Puwanai was taken to the station for further legal proceedings.

Last week, the latest meeting of the CCSA ended without mentioning the extension of closing times, leaving entertainment venues in limbo. As of now, Thailand’s closing time remains 1-2am.

Like Dream Land, several venues across Thailand have been busted for allegedly being too lax about guns. Last week, a person was seriously injured in a shooting at a bar in the central province of Ratchaburi. Local media reported that the bar had been investigated in the past for allowing a customer to carry a firearm. The bar had been ordered to temporarily close, but it violated the order by continuing to operate.

Earlier this month, a month-long closure had been ordered for a Phuket nightclub venue that was the site of a fatal shooting earlier that week.

Time will tell what the outcome of the charges against Puwanai will be.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express